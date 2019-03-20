The Bastrop County Historical Museum is looking to crowd source its next exhibit: a look into the freedom colonies that once dotted the county.

Oral histories, old photographs and artifacts — the museum is interested in anyone that can help shed light on communities of freed slaves that were established after the Civil War and through the early 20th century. Many of those colonies have since disappeared, spurred by the dispersal of the communities. At one time, over 550 colonies established by 200,000 newly freed blacks existed in Texas, according to Texas A&M researchers, but many of them today only live on through memories, oral histories, photographs or other old records.

“That is our stated aim: to find out where these colonies were,” said Carol Kysar, an archivist at the Bastrop County Historical Museum. “We’re just looking at all sorts of clues. Old maps, census records — every resource we can think of trying to determine where these people lived.”

Kysar has teamed up with 16 other people, many of them slave descendants, for the Freedom Colonies Research Project. In June and July, the project will unveil its findings through a special exhibit of artifacts, oral histories, storyboards and photographs.

“We’re just getting started, and we don’t really know where it’s going to end,” Kysar said.

But the project isn't starting from scratch. About 10 freedom colonies, established in Bastrop County, have been recorded by Texas A&M urban planning professor Andrea Roberts. The Texas Freedom Colonies Project, a project Roberts launched last year, aims to aggregate a comprehensive database of freedom colonies across the state. The project will help black Texans “reclaim their unrecognized and unrecorded heritage” and help city planners to preserve the communities, according to the university.

Some of the known colonies in Bastrop County include: St. Mary’s Colony, which was settled in the county’s western stretches; Cedar Creek Colony; Salem Colony, located in the southern area of the county; Pleasant Grove Colony, settled north of Elgin; and the Colorado and Flower Hill colonies which were located near Smithville. Kysar knows of others she’d like to add to that list, like one centered around a church near Utley, she said.

Freedom colonies are oftentimes marked today by historic cemeteries or churches. And the lives of the freed slaves were likely marked by the cotton trade and sharecropping. After emancipation, cotton became an economic driver in Texas as slavery gave way to sharecropping, and the black population of Bastrop County boomed. Census records show that by 1890, the African-American population grew to 43 percent in Bastrop County, about double the state average.

Today, the black population has shriveled to under 8 percent, according to census estimates. Now, Kysar and her team are working to memorialize the nearly forgotten local histories.

Anyone interested in sharing their personal or family history — via artifacts, photographs or interviews — is asked to call the Bastrop County Historical Museum at 512-303-0057, email archivist@bchs1832.org or stop by the museum at 904 Main St. in Bastrop.