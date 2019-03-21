Julan McDonald scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Odessa college continued its momentum from winning the Region V tournament with a 69-54 victory over Tyler Junior College in the second round of the NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championships on Tuesday at the Rip Griffin Center.

Amanda Soderqvist added 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, as the Lady Wranglers (24-7) used a surge from the end of the first half to the beginning of the second half to put some distance between themselves and the Apaches (29-6). Odessa finished the game shooting 54 percent (27 of 50) and hitting on 7 of 17 from 3-point range.

Kierra Brimzy led the Apaches with 15 points and Trelynn Tyler added 11. The Apaches had chances to claw back into the game throughout the second half and even forced 22 Odessa turnovers, but could never get the deficit under double digits after Odessa built the big lead.

Felmas Koranga chipped in 10 points for the Apaches, who were just 3 of 15 (20 percent) from the 3-point line for the game.

Leading by just four with just over a minute to play in the first half, the Lady Wranglers turned up the heat. Odessa got layups from Geovana Lopes and Soderqvist to close the first half, then opened the third quarter on an 11-2 run, with Okako Adika scoring five of her seven points in the stretch, to take a 45-28 lead midway through the period.

With Tyler struggling from the field, shooting just 11 of 32 after halftime, the outburst proved to be enough for the Lady Wranglers to hold on for the win.

GULF COAST 66, WALTERS STATE 51

Troy University signee Alexus Dye led three players in double figures with 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and No. 3 Gulf Coast State opened with a victory over Walters State College on Wednesday.

Brittany Davis added a team-high 14 points and Lya Farcy chipped in 11 as the Commodores (24-5), who hadn’t played since their state tournament finale on March 9, used an 8-0 run in the second quarter to break open a close game then outscored the Lady Senators (29-5) 12-5 over the final 6:30 of the third quarter to take control of the game.

But Walters State would not go away easily. Trailing by 18 midway through the fourth quarter, the Lady Senators put together their own run, scoring seven straight points to pull to within 59-48 and force Gulf Coast into a timeout. But it would be as close as the Lady Senators would get.

HUTCHINSON 72, ANGELINA 59

Makayla Vannett led four players in double figures with 18 points, and Hutchinson Community College overcame the performance of Natasha Mack to outlast Angelina College in a second-round matchup.

Natasha Mack, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, poured in a game-high 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Lady Roadrunners (29-5). But Angelina had just one other player with more than seven points.

By contrast, Jada Mickens added 13 points for the Blue Dragons while Tijuana Kimbro added 12 points and six rebounds and Tia Bradshaw chipped in 11 points.

While Mack was able to get loose — though Hutchinson head coach John Ontjes felt after the game his team did a good job defensively on her — the rest of the Lady Roadrunners struggled.

Angelina was just 1-for-20 from the 3-point line after coming into the game hitting almost 32 percent from beyond the arc. Simran Mayfield was the only other Angelina player to score in double figures with 13 points.

TRINITY VALLEY 65, SHELTON STATE 55

Jasmine Smith poured in a game-high 17 points, and Trinity Valley Community College eliminated Shelton State Community College for the fourth straight season, handing the Lady Buccaneers a second-round loss Wednesday.

Arleighshya McElroy added 12 points and Curtessia Dean and Jnaya Walker added 10 each in the win for Trinity Valley (28-4), which is now just two victories away from appearing in its fourth straight national finals contest.

To get there, however, the Lady Cardinals will have to go through either Butler Community College of Northwest Florida State in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Thursday. But traversing through a tournament is something Trinity Valley is used to.

In each of the past three meetings, the Lady Cardinals and Lady Buccaneers (29-4) met in the semifinals, which Trinity Valley winning each time but only by a combine nine points in the three meetings.

WOMEN'S NJCAA TOURNAMENT

at Rip Griffin Center

Seedings, records in parentheses

Round of 16

Tuesday's Results

Wabash Valley 81, Florida SouthWestern 78

New Mexico JC 78, Jones County 67

Wednesday's Results

Gulf Coast State 65, Walters State 51

South Plains 87, Seward County 61

Hutchinson 72, Angelina 59

Odessa 69, Tyler 54

Trinity Valley 65, Shelton State 55

Northwest Florida State 51, Butler 50

Thursday's Games

Quarterfinals

Wabash Valley (1) (32-0) vs. New Mexico JC (8) (27-5), 1 p.m.

Gulf Coast State (2) (24-5) vs. South Plains (10) (30-4), 3 p.m.

Odessa (5) (24-7) vs. Hutchinson (13) (32-3), 5 p.m.

Northwest Florida State (11) (27-5) vs. Trinity Valley (14) (28-4), 7 p.m.