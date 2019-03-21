KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Callum Lawson scored 23 points and No. 7 Oklahoma Christian knocked off No. 2 seed Wayland Baptist 81-73 Wednesday night, overcoming a 16-point deficit to end the Pioneers' season in the first round of the NAIA Tournament.

Emilio Acedo added 17 points for Arizona Christian (24-8), which plays No. 6 seed Loyola (La.) in Friday's round of 16.

Trevonta Robertson scored 18 points for Wayland (24-8), seven coming in the first eight minutes when the Pioneers built a 25-9 lead. The Firestorm surged ahead 41-40 by halftime.

Jack Nobles had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Wayland, and Sooner Athletic Conference player of the year J.J. Culver scored 10.