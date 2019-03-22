There are difficult times throughout a person’s life. Seeing one of those situations on the big screen can be hard to watch.

In a documentary about her situation, one scene stood out to Saba Nafees and her husband, Daniel Clayton: when they were arguing while driving her parents to their check in at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.

“There are scenes (in the film) like Daniel and I driving my parents to their ICE check in and it was absolutely the worst trip,” Nafees said. "A lot of it, I feel slightly embarrassed about. I’m like, dang, that’s really really real. But, that’s just how it is.”

Through “Dream With Me,” Jonathan Seaborn, the director of the film, said it was important for the community to witness someone going through an immigration situation they could relate to.

“I think that putting a face to some of these issues (is important,)” Seaborn said. “It’s really easy to kind of dehumanize it and just think about statistics.”

Seaborn found his subject through Nafees, a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, recipient and a doctoral candidate at Texas Tech. The time they spent together accumulated into “Dream With Me,” a film that made its Lubbock premiere to a sold-out crowd Feb. 21 at Alamo Drafthouse.

Shooting the Film

Seaborn first met Nafees when she was a part of the Student Government Association at the university. He said when he first met her, he knew she was a child of immigrants, but did not realize she was an undocumented immigrant herself.

Seaborn’s initial idea was to talk to second generation immigrants about their experiences. But, Nafees’ story stuck with him.

“When I went and talked with Saba, she told me about the complexity of her situation,” Seaborn said. “Her parents, at the time, were in deportation proceedings. She was a DACA recipient. She had also just recently married an American citizen… It became obvious pretty quickly that her story was interesting enough to stand on its own.”

Seaborn said the film crew spent two years with Nafees, following her while she visited her attorney’s office, participating in a DACA panel at South By Southwest in Austin and being fingerprinted for an Federal Bureau of Investigation background check.

With Nafees’ story, Seaborn said a viewer can see someone going through this process and see someone who is contributing to society, even though that is not what they might be hearing from the news.

“I do think it is important to realize that these are people that are affected by these issues,” Seaborn said. “A lot of times they’re members of the community ingrained in something. We think about people hiding in the shadows but hiding in the shadows doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re not productive citizens.”

Daniel Clayton, Nafees’ husband, said this story is more than about their relationship.

“It’s not just a love story,” Clayton said. “It’s so subversive because we are trying to survive. It’s all about this document. It’s just a piece of paper. It has nothing to do with our humanity, our real human relationships. What it has to do with is, can you drive a car? Can you get a loan? Can you get student financial aid?... Everything involved in our life, we are carrying that load. It’s tough.”

The Film’s Impact

While Nafees’ story is the center of this film, she said she is cognizant she is one of many in the United States going through a similar situation.

Nafees hopes through this film, people can have more of an understanding of the immigration problem that is happening in the United States. She said it is imperative word gets out about the people who are affected by this system.

“I guess my hope is that it touches more people, especially in this region and pretty much everywhere and that it is able to convey the message that it’s one story out of so many stories,” Nafees said.

While filming for “Dream With Me” began in 2016, Nafees said it was spot-on to show what was happening to her and her family at the time. Now, she thinks it sheds some light on the immigration debate at the border.

“I also feel like it’s getting even more and more crucial that stories like this need to be told because it’s just insane what is going on down at the border,” Nafees said. “This isn’t obviously about that but it does shed some light on what it takes for someone to come (to the United States) eventually.”

Nafees thinks the film highlights there is a problem the United States has had for years regarding the number of undocumented immigrants. She hopes this film can lead to some changes.

“This film, I think, highlights the fact that there’s this problem that we have had for decades about the 11 million undocumented people here,” Nafees said. “We need to find a way to solve that problem and simultaneously, solve the interdependent situation at the border because they have this interconnected relationship. Hopefully, this film can help others understand how difficult our immigration system is and how broken it is in general.”

Nafees hopes to eventually become a United States citizen. She said she will continue to advocate for people going through a similar situation and educate people about what she and others are going through.

Seaborn said making this film helped open his eyes to how difficult this situation has been for Nafees and the people around the country. It is more complicated than how it is being projected through television and political sound bites.

“I didn’t realize all these tiny facets of what’s going on, so it definitely gave me a greater understanding of what they deal with,” Seaborn said. “I can’t imagine the pressure and it gave me a better perspective of the pressures from their day to day life.”

Nafees said she still has hope regarding the immigration situation in the United States.

“I feel like there’s a lot of good movement in this immigration arena across the country,” Nafees said. “We need to keep reaching out to those that seem like they’re not understanding. We need to keep telling them, with love, our stories.”