Since her death in 1995, fans of singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez have continued to celebrate her legacy through Selena-themed merchandise, performances and murals. Clothing store Forever 21 has joined in the effort by debuting "The White Rose" collection to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of filmmaker Gregory Nava's 1997 movie "Selena."



Forever 21 previously only sold a few Selena products. The limited-edition line, which launched Thursday, has clothes for men and women, with prices ranging from $7 and $40.



“As an artist, Selena is a legend that resonates so deeply with our customers,” Forever 21 said in a statement. “We have Selena product in our stores on a constant basis, and they are some of our highest performing styles. Because of this, we wanted to do something special and launch a collaboration with her to give our fans what they want.”



Many of the graphic t-shirts, hoodies, shorts and accessories resemble staples of Selena’s wardrobe, including hoop earrings, cropped denim jackets and crop tops.

Other pieces directly reference styles from memorable performances, including a purple cutout crop top and flare pants set from her performance at the Houston Rodeo and her studded black bralettes.



All clothes can be purchased online at Forever 21’s website or in their stores while supplies last.