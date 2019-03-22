Officials with SouthWest Water Company have cleared a water well that recently tested positive for E. coli bacteria to resume operations for the Tanglewood Water System.

“The water well that tested positive for E. coli bacteria has been disinfected, flushed, and laboratory tests indicate no bacteria present,” SouthWest Water Company’s Senior Environmental Health & Safety Manager Tim Williford said in an emailed statement. “The well has been placed back into service. Tanglewood water system has resumed normal operation.”

The company took the well offline on Wednesday in an effort to ensure clean drinking water along Lake Texoma. SouthWest Water Company sent letters of notice of the contamination to customers in the Tanglewood Water System earlier in the week.

The contamination was discovered on Monday during a routine test of the raw water system. The test returned a positive result in one of 13 water sources used by the system. Tests of six treated water samples found no evidence of E. coli past the treatment stage of the water system.

At the time of the announcement of the E. coli discovery, SouthWest Water Company said it was “in the process of adding a disinfectant to the well.” As the affected well was taken offline, and treated water was not contaminated, a boil order was not deemed necessary, officials said in the initial press release. The Tanglewood Water System is owned and operated by Monarch Utilities I L.P. and has approximately 1,300 customers in northern Grayson County.

Following treatment of the affected well, the raw water was tested again to ensure that no contaminants remained.

For more information, please contact Williford at 512-219-2294 or via email at twilliford@swwc.com.