Tommy Henry was making his sixth start this season, looking invincible as usual. The Michigan lefthander carried a shutout into the fifth and had his earned-run average down to 0.46 as he approached 40 innings for the year.

Texas Tech just needed a little help to make Henry look human finally.

When the Wolverines committed two costly errors, No. 13 Tech pounced with a six-run fifth inning and beat No. 22 Michigan 11-2 Thursday night in the opener of a five-game homestand.

Jesse Franklin's solo home run had Henry into the fifth with a 1-0 lead. Two misplays and six hits later, Tech had batted around, chased Henry (5-1) and taken control of the series opener.

"It was a tough spot for Henry to be in," Tech coach Tim Tadlock said. "There are some good hitters in there. We got a break and capitalized on it."

Tech pitchers were the beneficiaries. Micah Dallas, making his first start after five appearances in relief, limited Michigan to three hits in five innings while striking out seven.

After Bryce Bonnin yielded an infield single to start the sixth, Tadlock lifted him for Dane Haveman and the lefthander whom teammate Erikson Lanning calls the Invisa-baller threw two clean innings with three strikeouts, all looking.

Dallas (2-0) has thrown 14 1/3 innings this season, giving up seven hits and fanning 22. With good fastball command and what Tadlock categorized as a wipeout breaking ball, the freshman righthander has flourished — and Tech coaches aren't really surprised.

"I would say (assistant coach) J-Bob (Thomas) was ecstatic about him from the word go," Tadlock said. "Usually, that's the way we are about everybody we commit, but (Thomas) definitely had a lot of confidence that (Dallas) could step right in and make an impact."

Thursday was the first time Dallas has gone longer than 2 1/3 this season. At some point, he could make the Red Raiders choose where he helps more, as a high-leverage reliever or in the rotation.

"We're always trying to put the pieces together and trying to get better," Tadlock said. "If he gives you the ability to get better as a starter, yeah, absolutely."

Tech had one hit off Henry before Cameron Warren lined a double to lead off the fifth. Braxton Fulford popped up a bunt and first baseman Jordan Brewer caught it. The Wolverines had Warren doubled off, breaking for third, but Brewer needlessly rushed and made a bad throw back to second.

"It was pretty bad base running on my part," Warren said. "Thank goodness he threw it away."

After Warren took third and Max Marusak singled him home, shortstop Jack Blomgren committed the second error on a Gabe Holt grounder.

That was too much charity, as it turned out.

Cole Stilwell blooped a tiebreaking RBI single just beyond the second baseman's reach, and Josh Jung hit an RBI double that a leaping Miles Lewis couldn't glove at the wall in right. Brian Klein followed with a two-run single for a 5-1 lead.

Dylan Neuse hit into a fielder's choice, stole second and came around on a Tanner O'Tremba base hit that ended Henry's night.

"We'd heard about him. He's had a very low ERA," Warren said. "He's going to use all three pitches, and he had all three tonight. He pitched well, and we finally got to him."

Tech added single runs in the sixth and seventh, plus three in the eighth on bases-loaded walks to O'Tremba, Warren and Marusak.

The run in the sixth was a Marusak special. The speedy left fielder struck out, but reached first on a wild pitch. He took second on a fly ball to center, stole third and scored when the Wolverines flubbed a rundown. Third baseman Jimmy Kerr's throw home hit Marusak in the back.

"He created a run there," Tadlock said. "He got on on a ball in the dirt, ran hard. He tagged on a fly ball to center that wasn't deep. He stole third, and then he was over-aggressive on a ball in the dirt with one out and got lucky. ... But most guys aren't standing on third that fast."

Note: The two teams play again at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m.. Saturday. Then U-M plays Stetson at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and the Red Raiders host Stetson at 2 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday. ... Holt, normally Tech's RF, started at SS in place of Dru Baker, who had back soreness. Asked if the Red Raiders would revert to their usual alignment when Baker is back to normal, Tadlock said, "Always trying to get better. There's competition. Go research Wally Pipp. I would say, I think it's good when guys can create options for you." ... Tadlock said 3B Jung isn't fully healthy, but wasn't complaining Thursday night about his injured quadriceps.

TEXAS TECH 11, MICHIGAN 2

Michigan;000;100;001;—;2;6;4

Texas Tech;000;061;13x—;11;11;0

Henry, Paige (5), White (6), Carratini (7), Pace (7), Bredeson (8) and Donovan; Dallas, Bonnin (6), Haveman (6), Floyd (8), Freeman (9) and Fulford. W—Dallas (2-0). L—Henry (5-1). 2B—Michigan, Lewis (5); Texas Tech, Jung (6), Warren (3), Fulford (1). HR—Michigan, Franklin (3). Records: Michigan 14-5, Texas Tech 13-5.