CONCEPCION - A vehicle pursuit turned deadly Sunday afternoon on County Road 245 just north of Concepcion.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley, confirmed that four undocumented immigrants, three males and a female, died in a single vehicle rollover.

According to law enforcement agents on the scene, a Duval County deputy attempted to pullover a black SUV on Farm-to-Market 339 when the pursuit began. The unknown driver of the SUV turned onto County Road 245 as he attempted to get away from the deputy.

The driver of the SUV lost control and flipped. Several individuals were ejected from the SUV. One male was pinned inside the vehicle.

Firefighters with the San Diego Fire Department were called to the scene to remove one of the deceased individuals from the vehicle.

Three men and one female were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men and another female were transported to the hospital.

According to agents, the two men have serious injuries and are not expected to survive.

The accident is still under investigation.