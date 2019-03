CBH Contracting, 5702 Slide Road, interior remodel of Olive Garden, $350,000

CNC Fabrications and Maintenance Inc., 327 E. Cascade St., new construction, Lubbock Aero Storage Hangar, $1.5 million

Collier Construction Co. LLC, 4406 11th St., commercial shell, $1 million

DM Construction LLC, 6002 Slide Road, Ste. G34, alteration, Verizon lease space, $109,000

Le Construction, 7717 Milwaukee Ave., Bellagio Nail & Spa, $100,000

Oprex Construction LLC, 6253 Slide Road, commercial remodel of former Rockfish, $100,000

Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. Building 1, apartments, $320,540

Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. Building 2, apartments, $622,270

Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. Building 3, apartments, $640,970

Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. Building 4, apartments, $888,855

Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. Building 5, apartments, $622,270

Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. Building 6, apartments, $888,855

Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. Building 7, apartments, $640,970

Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. Building 8, apartments, $640,970

Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. Building 9, apartments, $622,270

Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. Building 10, apartments, $640,970

Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. Building 11, apartments, $443,905

Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. Building 12, apartments, $443,905

Tigris LLC, 13407 Indiana Ave. Building 13, apartments, $443,905