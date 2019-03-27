CORPUS CHRISTI - Several Coastal Bend students participated in the Destination Imagination State Tournament in Corpus Christi on Saturday.

Schools from Freer, Calallen and Robstown traveled to Corpus Christi were they met team from all over the State of Texas for the competition.

DI is a problem-solving organization where students, from all over the world, to show off their creativity and talent. Students must make and design their own scripts, props and costumes without adult interference.

Students use boxes, fabric, duct tape and paint, for example, to make their props and costumes.Students pick a theme approved by DI instructors. DI is more than students having fun. They must use their math, science and critical thinking skills to solve problems.

Calallen ISD

Medical Mystery - middle school level - 100 percent Polyester placed eighth Freer ISD

Medical Mystery - elementary level - Egg Squad placed 11th Heads Up - secondary level - DI Vinci's placed 15th Escape Artists - middle school level - The Offering placed ninth Robstown ISD

Heads Up - middle school level - It's the Avocados! placed 15th