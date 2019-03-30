MANHATTAN, Kan. — Rainy, cold weather forced postponement of Texas Tech’s Friday night baseball game against Kansas State.

The No. 10 Red Raiders (16-6, 1-2 in Big 12) and Wildcats (11-14, 0-3) will now play a doubleheader 2 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting. The series finale is still scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

Texas Tech had penciled in freshman Micah Dallas, who won his first start last weekend against Michigan, as the starter for the series opener, with junior Caleb Kilian expected to start game two.

Kansas State was swept in its Big 12 series opener in Stillwater against Oklahoma State, while the Red Raiders lost two of three games in their first Big 12 series two weeks ago against Texas.

Softball

AMES, Iowa — Friday’s softball game between No. 14 Texas Tech and Iowa State was halted in the fifth inning by heavy rain and will resume Saturday afternoon with Tech leading 3-2.

The Red Raiders took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a triple by Jessica Hartwell that scored Karli Hamilton from third. Hamilton had driven in Tech’s second run on a single to left field that scored Miranda Padilla.

Texas Tech starting pitcher Missy Zoch gave up an RBI single and a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the third to allow the Cyclones to close the gap.

The game is scheduled to resume at 1 p.m. Saturday with the Red Raiders at bat in the top of the fifth. Tech’s Taylor Satchell will be at bat with two outs and Hartwell at second base.

Game two of the series will begin 30 minutes after the end of the first game, with game three slated for 1 p.m. Sunday.

Track and field

AUSTIN — Texas Tech discus thrower Duke Kicinski took third place, as did the Red Raiders' sprint-medley and distance-medley relays during Friday's action at the 92nd Texas Relays.

Kicinski threw 198 feet, 11 inches. The senior from Justin Northwest has been the NCAA leader since the first week of outdoor season with a 207-10 he threw two weeks ago at Abilene.

In the sprint medley relay, Divine Oduduru, Josiah MacInnis, Chancellor Stephenson and Vincent Crisp ran a time of 3 minutes, 17.86 seconds. The distance medley team of Jonah Koech, Lavone Brown, Sven Cepus and Cornelius Kiprotich ran a 9:57.04.

Tech's Norman Grimes took fourth in the invitational division of the 400-meter hurdles, running 51.76.

Jequan Hogan and Charles Brown were fourth and fifth in the triple jump with marks of 53 2 3/4, Hogan's personal record, and 52-9 1/2.

On the women's side, Ivy Walker got second in the B section of the long jump with a wind-aided 20-0 1/2, and Chelsey Cole placed second in the B section of the triple jump with a 42-1 1/4, her best outdoors.

The distance medley relay team ran fourth. Jessica Gallardo, Taylor Rockwell, Maygen Smith and Nokuthula Dlamini ran 11:45.89.

Women's tennis

LAWRENCE, Kan. — No. 17 Kansas won the best-of-three doubles point and the first of three singles matches to finish, clinching a victory over No. 25 Texas Tech in Big 12 action.

The final score was 5-2, though the match was clinched when Anastasia Rychagova beat Felicity Maltby at No. 1 singles for a 4-0 lead.

Kennedy Bridgforth and Anto Stoica provided Tech's two points, winning Nos. 3 and 4 singles in matches decided by super tiebreakers.

Tech (13-5, 3-1) is back in action at 11 a.m. Sunday at Kansas State (10-8, 0-5).

KANSAS 5, TEXAS TECH 2

at Jayhawk Tennis Center

Lawrence, Kansas

Note: Format is one point for winning best-of-three doubles, which is played first, and one point for each singles match won.

Singles: Anastasia Rychagova, Kansas, def. Felicity Maltby, 6-3, 6-2; Janet Koch, Kansas, def. Francesca Sella, 6-2, 6-1; Kennedy Bridgforth, Texas Tech, def. Plobrung Plipuech, 6-2, 3-6, 14-12; Anto Stoica, Texas Tech, def. Nina Khmelnitckaia, 6-4, 1-6, 10-6; Sonia Smagina, Kansas, def. Olivia Peet, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-1); Maria Toran Ribes , Kansas, def. Lana Rush, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: Khmelitckaia-Koch, Kansas, def. Rush-Bridgforth, 6-2; Rychagova-Smagina, Kansas, def. Nell Miller-Maltby, 6-3; Peet-Reagan Colins, Texas Tech, led Malkia Ngounoue-Ribes, 5-4, match not completed.

Records: Texas Tech 13-5, 3-1; Kansas 12-4, 3-2.

Men's tennis

AUSTIN — No. 4 Texas swept No. 29 Texas Tech in a Big 12 Conference opener, moving to 18-2 for its best record through 20 matches since 2002.

Tech (13-8, 0-1) plays TCU (15-4, 0-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Fort Worth, the Red Raiders' last road match of the regular season.

TEXAS 7, TEXAS TECH 0

at Texas Tennis Center, Austin

Note: Format is one point for winning best-of-three doubles, which is played first, and one point for each singles match won. Texas players listed first.

Singles: Christian Sigsgaard def. Parker Wynn, 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5); Yuya Ito def. Tommy Mylnikov, 6-1, 6-1; Leonardo Telles def. Ilgiz Valiev, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1; Harrison Scott def. Bjorn Thomson, 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-3); Chih Chi Huang def. Franco Ribero, 6-2, 6-2; Rodrigo Banzer def. Artem Kapshuk, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Scott-Sigsgaard led Thomson-Wynn, 5-4, match not completed; Telles-Colin Markes def. Mylnikov-Jackson Cobb, 6-3; Hung-Ito def. Valiev-Matheus Leite, 6-2.

Records: Texas Tech 13-8, 0-1; Texas 18-2, 1-0.