The Caprock High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps has a reason to celebrate.

The CHS JROTC placed third in the Region 5 Championships on March 23 in The Woodlands, Texas.

There are four regions across the United States; CHS JROTC shares Region 5 with teams from Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Panhandle of Florida.

“The top two teams from each conference advanced to the regional competition,” said Master Gunnery Sergeant, Michael Harris, Retired. “(Then) the top four teams from each region go to Washington, DC to compete for the national championship.”

There are 115 students currently enrolled in the program, but Harris only takes about 35 students to the competitions.

"Starting two weeks prior to school, we have drill team tryouts … and then it’s continual throughout the school (year),” he said. “We pick the best ones that we have at the time."

In the Region 5 Championship match, the team competed in six categories: armed drill team, armed regulation, armed exhibition, unarmed regulation and exhibition, color guard and the inspection phase where they are aesthetically judged and quizzed on military and US history.

The ninth-12th grade CHS JROTC placed in five of the six events in the Region 5 meet. The team also recently won their second consecutive Red River State Championship.

“They practice every morning before school for an hour, they practice everyday after school for an hour and we practice during fourth period (if students are available),” Harris said.

Harris said his students have made it to the regional competition in all three years of the Marine Corps competition’s history, but this is the first time the team has made it to the national competition.

“In the senior class, I’ve got a lot of leadership and they’ve held everyone together. They made a commitment in the beginning of the year that this was their goal to go to nationals and they have seen it through,” he said. “Their attitude (used to be) ‘we hope we place’ … and now they expect to get first at every single drill meet they go to. To see that transformation and to see their confidence increase through the years, it’s been amazing.”

Saturday, April 6, the teams will perform at the Caprock Drill Meet in the Old Main Gym of CHS, 3001 E 34th Ave., at 4:30 p.m. The CHS JROTC will end the competition season, which began in October, with the national championship competition in Washington, DC, on April 13.