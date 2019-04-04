AUSTIN

Central Health buys

bus for mobile clinic

Central Health announced that it has bought a 40-foot bus for a new mobile clinic that will feature two exam rooms, a lab and a waiting area that can seat up to four people.

Inside the mobile clinic, Central Health-funded CommUnityCare will offer primary care, preventive care, vaccines, lab services, chronic disease management and limited pharmacy services.

The bus, a 2016 Primary Healthcare Connection Lone Star Diesel Motorcoach, meets the Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements and is expected to arrive in Austin within the next two weeks. The goal is to launch services in local communities this summer.

The bus will park at Turner Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Park Drive, and Barbara Jordan Elementary School, 6711 Johnny Morris Road, three days per week, and at the Creedmoor Community Center, 12511 RM 1625, two days per week. The days and times have not been determined.

PFLUGERVILLE

City to host annual

cleanup day Saturday

The city of Pflugerville’s annual cleanup day will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the space on 1201 Railroad Ave.

Participants can drop off bulk waste such as appliances, brush, tree limbs, electronics, furniture, scrap metal, trash, latex- and acrylic-based paints, vehicle batteries, paper, cardboard, plastics and used car fluids.

Guests must be in line by 11:30 a.m. to ensure entrance. Each person must have a valid photo ID and proof of city residency.

EAST AUSTIN

Texas VegFest

takes place Saturday

Texas VegFest will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St.

The free event will include educational lectures, cooking demonstrations, amazing food, live music, youth and interactive activities.

For more information: texasvegfest.com.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Construction to bring

some traffic changes

The city of Dripping Springs announced traffic changes that will go into effect due to construction.

The intersection of Old Highway 290 and Roger Hanks Parkway is no longer a three-way stop. Motorists traveling on Old Highway 290 are still required to stop at the Roger Hanks Parkway intersection; however, cross traffic on Roger Hanks Parkway does not stop.

Motorists should expect traffic delays Monday through Wednesday when Texas Department of Transportation maintenance teams perform pavement repairs on RM 12 from Sports Park Road to Caliterra Boulevard. The repair work will occur between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. There will be alternating single lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car to lead traffic.

BUDA

Downtown intersection

to close for street repairs

The city of Buda announced that the intersection of Austin and Ash streets will close at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Work is expected to last until 3 p.m. but could take longer. CenterPoint Energy's subcontractor is making the asphalt repairs.

BASTROP

Homeowners group

to host home show

A home and garden show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Colony Amenity Center Complex, 368 Stephen F. Austin Blvd.

Vendors will include landscaping/irrigation companies, pool experts, electricians, flooring, plumbers, painters, septic, tree experts, construction, handyman services, extermination, maid services, solar and realtors.

Breakout sessions will include summer energy tips, septic, irrigation and purchasing/selling a home.

GEORGETOWN

Master Gardeners have

plant, vendor sale Saturday

The Williamson County Master Gardeners will host their 11th annual Plant Sale and Vendor Fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Georgetown Community Center, 445 E. Morrow St.

The free event will include native and adaptive plants and herbs for sale, vendors with garden items and crafts and learning centers with topics including herbs, vegetable gardening, roses, junior master gardeners and Q&A sessions with master gardeners and naturalists.

The garden education speakers, vendors and 4-H food booth will open at 8 a.m., and the plant sale will begin at 9 a.m.

For more information: txmg.org/williamson/special-events.

