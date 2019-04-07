Texas Tech fans in Lubbock celebrated - some too much, according to reports from authorities and a reporter near campus - after the Red Raiders punched their ticket to the men's basketball National Championship game.

Tech's Saddle Tramps student organization rang the campus bells until midnight while countless fans flocked to and around the campus after Tech beat Michigan State 61-51 in Minneapolis - the Red Raiders first-ever visit to or win in the Final Four.

But other celebrations took a darker tone, with reports of people flipping at least one vehicle near the Broadway district bars by campus and various fires - including a burning couch and pile of scooters.

Lubbock police shut down University Avenue near the campus and issued a warning through social media urging people to leave the area.

"Lubbock police are asking those in the are of University and Broadway Avenue to leave immediately - police are clearing the area," Lubbock Fire Rescue stated in a Tweet around midnight.