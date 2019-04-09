The walls surrounding the empty lot at 921 Main St. in downtown Bastrop now stand covered with a gray sealant.

The sealant was the first phase of a remediation project that aims to mitigate water damage by reinforcing the walls’ resistance to weather, and protect the lot’s neighboring stores — Relics Jewelry & Gifts and The 602 on Main restaurant.

It is part of an $123,000 remediation project that also includes relocating utilities at the lot, a cost that will initially be paid for by the lot’s developer, Stone Cobalt Partners, which was tapped in 2017 by the Bastrop Economic Development Corporation to develop the empty property.

The remediation project was an early step in the BEDC’s plan to build a two-story building in the empty lot and find tenants to utilize the new space. The BEDC will ultimately reimburse Stone Cobalt for lot remediation costs.

“We say it’s the first step,” said BEDC Executive Director Mike Kamerlander. “Obviously, there are many steps in the construction of a building there, and this is just a part of that process.”

Kamerlander said the total sealing and protection of the walls will be completed by the construction of the final building, when “those walls will never see the outside world again."

Officials say construction on the building will begin after Stone Cobalt finds and signs a lease agreement with a tenant for the future building's ground floor. The BEDC has decided to lease the second floor.

Finding a ground-floor tenant has proved difficult for the developer and has required the BEDC's board to grant Stone Cobalt two contract extensions that provided more time to market the future building to potential tenants. The BEDC's board granted a 120-day extension in January after negotiations with what appeared to be a likely tenant fell through.

Kamerlander said the marketing process faces two main challenges: finding a credit-worthy tenant that will be ready to move into the building immediately upon completion, and marketing a yet-to-be built space to potential tenants. For now, the building only exists in the abstract — in architectural renderings and blueprints.

“It’s hard to get people to understand what it will be like, and if it works for them,” Kamerlander said earlier this year. “It’s way harder than if you could walk into the building and envision yourself in it. It’s hard to sell something that’s abstract.”

In a 2017 agreement struck between Stone Cobalt and the BEDC, ownership of the empty lot was transferred to Stone Cobalt along with an $123,000 investment earmarked for water damage remediation and relocation of utilities.

The lot has sat vacant for over 15 years after a fire in 2003 burned down the building at the site.

In 2009, the city purchased the lot as part of a larger parcel to expand downtown parking. For many years it was used by the Downtown Business Alliance for outdoor markets and events until structural problems forced the city to close the site.

In 2016, the city sold the lot to the BEDC for $4, when its appraised value was $176,901. Since then, the property’s appraised value has dropped to $87,245, according to the Bastrop Central Appraisal District.