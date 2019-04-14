April is touted for being World Autism Month, so it is fitting that the Second Annual Blue Man Dash was held Saturday morning.

While there was no blaring music in the Carter Fitness Center on the Amarillo College campus, there was plenty of fun and games, including face painting, a bounce house, and games set up by the SLAM Zone. Special guests Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Cinderella even made an appearance.

"Anything we can do to make it fun," said Alanna Hepler, event organizer.

Inspired by her 14-year-old son Ethan, who is autistic, Hepler came together with friends to form the event's sponsoring organization, Panhandle ABA Resource Association, in December 2016.

"You almost had to seek us out," she said of parents whose children had intellectual disabilities. "We wanted to do more with applied behavioral analysis in the community to make it a safe place for our kids and a more friendly place for our kids."

Hepler, of Amarillo, said she struggled when her only son was diagnosed with autism.

"When you get the diagnosis of autism, you feel like you're the only one," she said. "The most important thing you can do to help your child and yourself cope is to find those other parents and ask simple questions like, what are you doing, what have you tried?

"We have to find each other, and events like this and organizations like PARA help you come together. Support groups help us identify with one another."

Through the group, they focus on having community events and holding workshops that focus on applied behavioral analysis.

"Everybody hears about (applied behavioral analysis) and they always want to know what is it and how to apply it, so we work on educating about that," she said. "And we work on community, sensitivity, awareness and acceptance."

They also partner with Regal Cinema Hollywood to organize sensory friendly movie screenings.

"If your kids have a hard time going to the movies, they can do a sensory screening because it's not as overwhelming," she said. "They can get up and down, you can take breaks, it's not as loud -- the treble is down, the bass is down -- the light on screen is lower and some of the house lights are on, all of that makes it more friendly."

Hepler said people may not realize how overstimulating and overwhelming a typical environment can be.

She said, "Another organization had a wonderful event at one of our neighborhood Walmart stores; they made it sensory friendly. They didn't play any music, they turned some of the lights off, and I hear it was a huge success because it wasn't as overstimulating and overwhelming for our kids. I hope to see more of that in our community, but one person can make a change."

Husband and wife, Thomas and Piper Johansen were hand in hand as they walked in solidarity with the Hepler family and others like them.

"They're people too, and they need more acceptance and more awareness," Piper said. "(Ethan is) so passionate. He can get a little overwhelmed, and I think people get overwhelmed at his passion sometimes, so the more people that have more awareness, the better it is."

The second-time participants don't just walk the walk. Their careers focus on helping people with special needs. While Piper works with special needs students at AC, Thomas is a special needs aid at Austin Middle School.

"I've seen the kids that may not be like the normal kids, but seeing how much love they have made me want to help," Thomas said. "Hopefully this raises awareness that they need to be treated the same. It's improved a lot; a lot of people are seeing that they may have different struggles, but the awareness is helping people understand what those struggles are."

Hepler said showing awareness can happen in many ways.

"It starts with one person -- one person helping another person when they see you struggling at Target or in a parking lot. Don't film it, don't point, just go over and ask, is there anything I can do to help you?" she said. "With one person at a time, we'll slowly show our community what we need."