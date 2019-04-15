What if they had a congressional hearing about hate, and hate itself showed up to testify? It wasn’t quite that dramatic last week, but lawmakers got a firsthand look at how sadly commonplace hate has become on social media while grilling executives from Facebook and Google.

Members of the House Judiciary Committee were trying to find out what role, if any, the online giants might have played in the rise of hate groups and increase in hate crimes. Somewhere along the way, the YouTube livestream of the hearing was lit up with racist and anti-Semitic comments from Internet users, according to The Associated Press.

The numbers are disturbing. There were 1,020 known hate groups in the country in 2018, the AP reported, marking the fourth straight year the number has grown. Keep in mind, these are only “known” groups as tracked by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Concurrently, hate crimes increased by 30 percent during a three-year period ending in 2017, according to figures from the FBI

Representatives of the two companies defended their record, saying they each prohibit material that incites violence or promotes hate. “There is no place for terrorism or hate on Facebook,” Neil Potts, public policy director for Facebook, said in the story. “We remove any content that incites violence.”

While this assurance was being offered, committee chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) received a news report that included hate-filled comments about the hearing on YouTube, which is owned by Google, and proceeded to read them, and the users’ screen names, aloud to a suddenly quiet room.

Whether the evidence is statistical or anecdotal, there is no denying the fact that online hate has become something of a 21st-century sport. This particular hearing was a direct result of the mosque shootings last month in Christchurch, New Zealand, which left 50 people dead. The shooter in that crime livestreamed the attacks on Facebook and also published a manifesto outlining his white supremacist views.

That’s only one example. Democratic Rep. David Cicilline from Rhode Island took the two companies to task, wanting them to acknowledge their role in the growth of hate, whether it was played intentionally or unintentionally. Company representatives went so far as to say that their organizations have a duty to curb such vitriol.

If only it were that easy. Far-right commentator Faith Goldy’s inflammatory remarks asking her audience to help “stop the white race from vanishing” took days to remove. Enforcement of policies is often uneven with hate-filled beliefs not removed from public view in a timely manner. Lawmakers want companies to be consistent, proactive and thorough in their approaches. Sadly, the companies’ work likely will never end because when one hatemonger is removed or banned, another one (or more) will spring up in its place.

“What specific proactive steps in Facebook taking to identify other leaders like Faith Goldy and preemptively remove them from the platform?” Cicilline asked in our story.

This is a problem requiring a long-term outlook and solution. Cicilline is right in that it will take preemptive and proactive work on the part of online companies to remove those propagating hate from their platforms. These are companies with vast resources and deep pockets. Devoting time and people to practical, reasoned and fair steps should be the first step.

Hate should never be allowed to make online platforms a breeding ground.