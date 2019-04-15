The Round Rock Public Library is officially moving to a new location not far from where it currently stands.

The Round Rock City Council last week approved spending $4.2 million to purchase property located a block just north of the library's current location at 216 E. Main St. The new location is bordered by Austin and Liberty avenues to the north and south, and Sheppard and Lampasas streets to the east and west.

"It's a special night," Mayor Craig Morgan said at the council's regular meeting on April 11. "I know it's important for all of us that this has finally come to fruition and I know the staff has been waiting. It worked itself out to be where it needed to be. Sometimes patience does pay off."

The real estate contract secures six different tracts of land owned by three members of the same family: Joe Douglass Johnson, Camilia Nicole Johnson and Corey Johnson.

The new library, which is expected to be 60,000 square feet and three stories, will replace the existing 43,000-square-foot library and allow the department to expand its services and make room for the city's growing population, city staff said. The new building will also have an adjacent 300-stall parking garage.

"Truly my fondest memories as a child are at the library," Councilwoman Tammy Young said. "It's wonderful to see my grandchildren now at the library. Everything you do is so relevant and so valuable."

Following a presentation on a library update, council members approved the real estate contract in a 6-1 vote. Young cast the sole vote against the item.

"I am 100 percent supportive of all your efforts at the library," she said. "I do not object to the new location. It is the price that is driving my vote this evening."

In a November 2013 bond election, voters approved $23.2 million to fund the new library. City staff said they received strong support from the community to relocate the library as close to downtown as possible.

"We are excited to keep this important public space in the heart of downtown. This is going to be a legacy project that our community can enjoy for decades to come," Library Director Michelle Cervantes said in a city news release.

The city previously considered building the library at 500 North Mays Street east of C.D. Fulkes Middle School, but officials said the new location should have fewer design limitations. The previously considered property could have experienced more traffic flow issues due to its proximity to Mays Street, Brushy Creek and the middle school, they said.

The scope of the project, however, is expected to remain largely unchanged even with the change in location, city staff said.

City staff said the library has an average of more than 30,000 visitors each month. The city expects to maintain ownership of the current building at this time, city staff said.

Construction on the library is slated for completion in January 2023.