For most people, a distinguished 30-year career in the military with over 400 flown combat missions, followed by another 14 years as a trusted voice in the national security arena, would be enough to warrant a relaxing retirement.

But not for Randall Larsen, the Round Rock transplant who is a decade into a third career as a documentary filmmaker.

Larsen’s latest project, “Black Hawk Down: The Untold Story,” has been his most ambitious yet: a feature-length depiction of the heroic efforts undertaken by the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division to rescue soldiers stranded in Mogadishu after their helicopters were shot down in October 1993.

The story of the stranded soldiers has been told many times in books and movies, most notably in the 1999 blockbuster film adaptation, “Black Hawk Down,” directed by Ridley Scott. Larsen’s film seeks to tell a part of the familiar story that has largely gone untold in the quarter-century since the events unfolded in Somalia — the rescue mission undertaken by the 10th Mountain Division.

“I thought I knew the Black Hawk Down story well,” Larsen said in the kitchen of the home he shares with his wife, Tanya, near Brushy Creek. “But when I got into the research — reading all the books and the command logs — that’s when I realized there really was an untold story here.”

After the two blackhawk helicopters carrying Task Force Rangers crashed, the 10th Mountain soldiers were deployed as a quick reaction force to attempt a rescue. But from the start, there was trouble.

An initial rescue attempt involved open humvees lined with sandbags and plywood to armor the vehicles as protection from incoming AK-47 fire and rocket propelled grenades. When that rescue attempt failed, a second involved armored personnel carriers. But two major problems existed with those vehicles: no one in the 10th Mountain Division had any training in how to operate them, and they were used by the United Nations — meaning they had a bright, white paint job.

“Can you imagine going into an urban warfare environment, at night, in white trucks?” Larsen observed. “The bravery the 10th Mountain soldiers showed was just tremendous.”

After intense block-by-block fighting, the 10th Mountain quick response team broke through the Somali defenses and rescued the downed soldiers. The soldiers were then carried back to the Pakistani stadium to receive medical attention.

All told, 19 soldiers were killed in action and another 73 were wounded in the two-day fight that has become known as the Battle for Mogadishu.

Before embarking on the nine-month journey that would result in the Black Hawk Down documentary, Larsen had completed several film projects under his production company, Randall Larsen Presents. One of his first projects, "Faster Vaccines" made in 2009, was a short film for a Congressional Commission aimed at drawing attention to the dated technology still used to make vaccines.

Larsen said he can recall vividly the night he and his production partner, Jay Lavender, completed the film. The pair spent two weeks working on the film in Washington D.C. and, walking out of the studio the night they finished editing the movie, Larsen knew he wanted to make another.

“It was the most fun I had since flying airplanes,” Larsen recalled. “Collaborating on the project and then seeing the final product was a big deal. I knew it was what I wanted to do.”

Larsen experienced a similar if more intense feeling in October. On the 25th anniversary of the Battle of Mogadishu, Larsen screened an early version of his Black Hawk Down documentary at the International Spy Museum and the Army Navy Club, with 50 of the 10th Mountain Division soldiers in attendance.

For Larsen, that was the most meaningful part of the project — getting to see the soldiers’ reactions now that their story was finally told.

Larsen said accurately telling the story was most important to him, in large part because he knew the soldiers who were there would be watching the film.

“Those 50 vets of the battle came from all over the country to watch the movie,” Larsen said. “When I saw that they approved of the work, I knew it was all worth it.”

The DVD version of “Black Hawk Down: The Untold Story” can be preordered on Amazon, and will be released in select Walmart stores nationwide. The DVD contains about an hour of bonus features. The movie can also be streamed online at ValorousTV.com.