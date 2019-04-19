Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Friday! And if we don't see each other later, Happy Passover and Happy Easter! The start of the weekend will be nice and sunny but blustery, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will get up to a high around 75 degrees during the day, forecasters said. North-northwest winds blowing 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, and could have gusts as high as 25 mph.

Skies will be clear at night and temperatures will dip to a low around 50 degrees.

North wind blowing 10 to 15 mph will become light after midnight, forecasters said.

The weekend will be warm and sunny before significant chances of rain by the middle of next week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night with a low around 58.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 84. South wind blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly clear at night with a low around 63. South-southeast wind blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 82. South-southeast wind blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after 8 p.m. and a low around 67. South-southeast wind will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 81. South-southeast wind blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain, mostly after 8 p.m., and a low around 65.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain and a low around 62.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 80.