Stephenville Oral Surgery & Dental Implants launched a new initiative aimed to give students financial relief heading into the following school year by providing free wisdom teeth extractions to offset higher education expenses such as textbook costs, tuition fees, and housing. Students can apply on Stephenville Oral Surgery & Dental Implants’ website. Three deserving students will be selected and announced on May 1.

“Wisdom teeth typically come in between the ages of 17 and 25, which is also the most common time students are preparing to head off to college or are already attending,” said Dr. Andrea McPhillips, board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon with Stephenville Oral Surgery & Dental Implants. “With college more expensive than it has ever been, some families struggle to fit a wisdom teeth extraction in their budget while paying for higher education costs at the same time. This program gives students an opportunity to focus on their health and education while providing some financial relief.”

Student loan debt is a crisis in America, and Texas ranks second in highest student loan debt in the country, according to a report from Experian. When it comes to paying for higher education, tuition is just the beginning. Students are also spending nearly $1,600 on textbooks alone. In addition, room and board can cost more than $10,000 a year. The Wisdom For Wisdom program is an annual program that Stephenville Oral Surgery & Dental implants anticipates will help make an impact for local students in the community.

Students can apply by visiting: https://www.stephenvilleoms.com/ from now until April 30. The application process begins with a video followed by a short quiz. Students will also submit a 250-word essay about the wisdom teeth removal process that they learned from the video. Three students will be announced on May 1.