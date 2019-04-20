The Calallen ISD pool will begin swim lesson registration on May 2 at the pool on Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Lessons are available for children ages 6-12. The classes will run for 30 minutes each, Monday through Thursday.

Session 1 will be held from June 3-13 and Session 2 will be June 17-27. The pool is also open to lap swimming every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Lap swimming costs $3 for adults and $2 for students. Any swimmers under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult.