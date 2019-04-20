Jessica Hartwell hit a three-run double in the first inning and Heaven Burton and Breanna Russell drove in two runs apiece, leading Texas Tech to a 10-2 conquest of Kansas on Friday night at Rocky Johnson Field.

Tech pitcher Missy Zoch (15-6) struck out eight and allowed four hits. The game was stopped by run rule after five innings.

The outcome squared the series at one game apiece. Tech (34-9, 7-7 in the Big 12) and Kansas (15-28, 3-8) play the series finale at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Zoch struck out the side in then first, then gave up two walks to start the second and, after a sacrifice, three straight singles. Miranda Rodriguez's base hit scored two runs, but Zoch struck out two more batters to escape a bases-loaded jam with a 3-2 lead.

Tech scored two in the second, the first on a single by Russell. In the fourth, Taylor Satchell homered and Burton's run-scoring triple made it 7-2.

Karli Hamilton's RBI double touched off a three-run fifth that ended the game.

Women's tennis

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Texas Tech knocked off Oklahoma 4-3 in the Big 12 tournaments quarterfinals as Denise-Antonela Stoica clinched a Lady Raiders victory for the ninth time this year.

The match was tied 3-3 before Stoica, playing at No. 4 singles, outlasted Jasmine Asghar, 7-6 (9-7), 4-6, 6-4. The freshman from Romania is 11-2 playing at No. 4 singles and has 14 dual-match wins this year.

Tech (17-7) won the best-of-three doubles point with victories from the teams of Nell Miller-Lana Rush at No. 1 and Kennedy Bridgforth and Reagan Collins at No. 3.

Oklahoma (16-8) rallied to tie the match at 1-1 and 3-3. Straight-set wins from Olivia Peet and Rush at Nos. 5 and 6 singles gave Tech a 3-1 lead.

Tech will face top-seeded Texas (17-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals. Texas won the regular-season meeting 6-1 two weeks ago in Austin.

Men's tennis

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jake Van Emburgh and Stefano Tsorotiotis won a match apiece with doubles partners and then won their singles matches, helping No. 25 Oklahoma beat No. 18 Texas Tech 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament.

Oklahoma (15-9) won the best-of-three doubles point with Alex Bakshi and Tsorotiotis beating Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn and Van Emburgh and Ferran Dalvo downing Jackson Cobb and Tommy Mylnikov.

Tsorotiotis beat Artem Kapshuk at No. 6 singles for a 2-0 lead, Van Emburgh downed Ilgiz Valiev at No. 3 singles and Mason Beiler clinched the match with a victory over Franco Ribero at No. 5. All three were in straight sets.

The NCAA tournament bracket will be announced at 6 p.m. April 29. Tech (15-11) is off until then.

Track & field

Texas Tech associate head coach James Thomas has been selected as an assistant coach for the Europe vs. USA Match Sept. 9-10 at Dinamo Stadium in Minsk, Belarus.

Thomas will coach the U.S. men's jumpers and multi-event athletes, his specialties for the Tech men's and women's teams.

In seven years with the Red Raiders, Thomas has coached more than 60 all-Americans and 43 school-record performances. He coached JaCorian Duffield and Trey Culver, both of whom won two NCAA championships in the high jump; Zarriea Willis, who won an NCAA championship in the high jump this year; and Bradley Adkins, a two-time NCAA runner-up in the high jump and 2016 U.S. Olympic team member.

Track & field

Texas Tech's Werner Bouwer threw a school record 243 feet, 1/4 inch to win the javelin throw at the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco.

The throw was Bouwer's career best by more than 6 feet and moved the junior from South Africa to fourth in NCAA Division I this season. He won Friday's competition by almost 40 feet and broke a Tech record set by Rodrigo Zelaya in 1991.

Elsewhere Friday, Tech's Cornelius Kiprotich finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Beach Invitational in Long Beach, California. The time of 9 minutes, 12.41 seconds was a personal record for the Kenyan sophomore.

Both meets continue Saturday.