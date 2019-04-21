The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. The district is now using a numerical grading system, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Affiliated Foods, 1401 W. Farmers Ave.

Barrel & Pie, 1512 Fifth Ave.

El Burrito Rico, 4404 River Road.

Impact Nutrition, 4119 Business Park Drive.

Pure Water Ice & Tea, 504 23rd St., Canyon.

Ranch House, 7117 River Road.

Recreation, 1512 Fifth Ave.

South Rock Cafeteria, 1401 W. Farmers Ave.

St. Stephen UMC Mother’s Day Out Preschool, 4600 S. Western St.

Stewart’s Beef Jerky, 324 Willow Creek Drive.

Sunrise Elementary, 5123 S.E. 14th Ave.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Whataburger #307, 2424 S. Georgia St.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/96) AISD Bake Shop, 2701 Pine St. Three-compartment sink needs indirect connection (repeat violation); ceiling tiles in dry storage need replaced (repeat violation); fire extinguisher needs inspected (repeat violation). To be corrected within 180 days.

(C/74) Bee Hive Homes of Amarillo, 6800 S.W. 54th Ave. No paper towels at hand sink; chemical stored on hand sink; employee not following food safety rules; utensil container dirty; spill in utensil drawer; wooden utensils deteriorated and not cleanable; bacon not held under temperature control; hand sink used for thawing food; food in refrigeration not stored in proper order; sanitizer not used properly (must use test strips); not thawing food properly; dishes being dried with towels, not air dried; container white food not labeled. COS. No food handler certificates; no certified registered food manager; floor sink below three bay sink dirty. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/94) Highland Park ISD Football Concession, 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd. Current shelves are untreated wood and must be sealed or replaced with a durable and non-absorbent material; food manager certification must be obtained by one staff member; three-compartment sink with indirect connection needed; grease interceptor needed. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/96) Highland Park ISD Gymnasium Concession, 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd. Three-compartment sink must have indirect connection; splash guard needs to be installed between hand sink and food prep surface. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/99) Jan Werner Adult Day Care, Permit HF2664, 3108 S. Fillmore St. Food manager needs to be registered. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/99) Jan Werner Adult Day Care, Permit HF1822, 3108 S. Fillmore St. All employees working with food or food products must have a food handler certificate; ceiling tiles in bathrooms and mop room need to be non-absorbent, vinyl coated tiles. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/96) Palo Duro High School, 1400 N. Grant St. All equipment and utensils must be completely air dried before stacking; single-use knives must remain facing same direction or handle up so food contact end does not become contaminated. COS. Walk-in cooler door must be repaired to properly close and remain tightly sealed (repeat violation); cutting board on service line must be repaired; non-food contact surfaces of equipment must remain clean and free of debris; debris on cooking equipment under vent hoods. To be corrected within 180 days. Walk-in cooler equipment/door not being repaired is a multiple repeat violation and a fee will be charged for every re-inspection of this item if not corrected by the next routine inspection.