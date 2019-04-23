In a move for residents and visitors alike, a Family Pass has been created to provide a unique two-in-one entertainment opportunity.

The Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council, Amarillo Sod Poodles and Starlight Ranch have partnered to create the Family Pass which includes four tickets to Sod Poodles game and $25 in stadium cash. Additionally the pass gets you four tickets to any Amarillo National Tribute Concert at Starlight Ranch with a voucher for a free slice of 575 Pizza and one free Pepsi -- all for $120.

Shane Philipps, Amarillo Sod Poodles director of public relations and baseball operations said it was an exciting partnership.

"As a community minded organization, one thing we're really about is ... making Amarillo the place to be for this community," he said. "The other side is, as an entertainment organization, our goal is to bring tourism ... inside Amarillo and have them experience what this city is all about."

Philpps said that since the April 8 opening home game, more than 60,000 people from the greater Panhandle and abroad have been to Hodgetown to see the 10 home games that have been played so far.

"The Family Pass ... really gives people the opportunity to come here and spend more time, not only ... being part of these two attractions, but to also experience what else Amarillo has to offer," Philipps said.

"We are so lucky that we have such a good group around the city of Amarillo ... for your shopping, for your entertainment needs, and that makes it really wonderful to be part of the partnership," said Bobby Lee, Starlight Ranch owner. "The (Family Pass) opens the door for visitors to spend a few extra days in Amarillo. Once they see how much fun they can have at Starlight Ranch and a Sod Poodles game, they will want to see what else they have been missing out on in Amarillo."

"Visitors spend $870 million a year in our city. That is over 60 percent of the sales tax collection that comes into our general fund ...that allows us to provide city services at the government level," said Amarillo City Councilwoman Elaine Hays. "This partnership between the Elmore's and the Lee family is a perfect example ... of providing a ... creative, less expensive way to spend an extra 24-hours with us and continue to find out about all the fantastic things in our community."

Dan Quandt, ACVC senior vice president said the partnership will help Amarillo's community grow.

"It's a great way for people, especially outside of Amarillo, to come have a great weekend and be involved with two of our newest attractions," Quandt said. "(People) will get to discover what a phenomenal place Amarillo is, then they'll want to come back over and over and over again."

The Family Pass can be purchased online at visitamarillo.com/things-to-do/special-offers/ until the end of the season.