Austin chipmaker Silicon Laboratories Inc. on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.4 million.

The tech company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, earnings were 59 cents per share, according to the company.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The company's stock price closed Wednesday up $16.44, or 17.5 percent, at $110.04

"We exited 2018 with strong design win momentum and leading positions in key secular growth markets," Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs, said in a written statement. "Despite macro turbulence, Q1 bookings were robust, signaling a Q2 rebound. We believe we are well-positioned to outperform the market."

Founded in 1996, Silicon Labs employs about 1,500 people in offices around the world, with about 650 of those employees in Austin. The company makes chips that are used in products such as televisions and data centers, and its clients include Cisco, LG Electronics and Samsung.

Silicon Labs reported revenue of $188.1 million, down from $205.3 million in the same quarter last year and down 13 percent sequentially. Chief financial officer John Hollister attributed the decline to the slowdown in the semiconductor industry.

The company reported a decline in Internet of Things revenue by 11 percent sequentially, but up 3 percent year-over-year. Internet of Things is a tech industry term for non-computing devices — such as appliances or lamps — that are connected to the internet.

Silicon Labs' Internet of Things division saw gains in wireless, which offset declines in microcontroller units, according to the company.

"We are seeing a resumption of growth in the UK smart metering market, an uptick in ordering from high-volume lighting customers and customer ramps in the smart home," Tuttle said in a call with analysts and investors.

For the current quarter ending in July, Silicon Labs expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $202 million to $212 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $202 million.

Silicon Labs shares have risen 19 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock price has increased roughly 7 percent in the past 12 months.

"We remain bullish about our product portfolio, the markets we participate in and the trends they address," Tuttle said during a conference call. "Our focus on long-term, high-quality, diverse strategic markets including the IoT, green energy and high-speed data communications will continue to drive revenue growth."

