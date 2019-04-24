PHARR – Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-34) was in the Rio Grande Valley for an event at South Texas College Regional Center for Public Safety.

Before the event Cuellar took time for a Congressional update for issues affecting the Souther Border of the United States which included statistics of people crossing, tent facilities and solutions on how to fix the border.

While no new legislation has been introduced on asylum seekers, Cuellar thinks without changing the laws. It is just a matter of moving judges to the border.

By the Numbers

In 2006, 90 percent of people coming into the United States were Mexican. Today, 73 percent of illegal migrants coming into the United States are from the Northern Triangle of Central America which comprises of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

In 2006, 10 percent of those people coming across were family units and unaccompanied minors. Now 61 percent of people coming over are family units or unaccompanied minors.

The large number stems back to 2006 when 95 percent of people coming to the United States would be returned within hours, today 97 percent of people coming to the United States stay for years.

“Therefore what we're seeing is a very different type of population,” Cuellar said. “The numbers I am giving you will tell you what sort of problems we have.”

These figures cause problems for lawmakers, especially changing asylum laws.

Cuellar is for the change in the law. In 2014 the Laredo lawmaker held his ground while others were changing their mind about the human trafficking law that says gives Mexicans and Canadians faster turnaround times of being returned.

Cuellar thinks all immigrants should be returned in the same time frame.

“Anybody else outside of those countries are treated differently,” Cuellar said.

Now several people from countries including China, Cuba and the Congo to name a few are learning what is happening at the Southern Border of the United States so there has been an increase in asylum seekers.

Cuellar thinks everyone needs to be treated the same and if the change is made people will be turned away with due process.

Temporary Facilities

Two soft-sided (tents) facilities will be constructed by the Department of Homeland Security. On May 1 one will be constructed in Donna and on May 4 the other will be constructed in El Paso. A third one is suppose to be coming down later in the summer.

“This is not the first time we have done this,” Cuellar said.

For FY19, 438,000 people have been apprehended. For April so far 72,000 people have been apprehended.

The situations are tough. For example take the three-year-old that was found out in the field and parents were located in New York.

Since Dec. 22, over 10,000 individuals have been taken to a hospital or a medical facilities. The Department of Homeland Security is being cautious, but everyday roughly 65 trips are made for medical reasons taking away from the actual mission of the Border Patrol.

“That means it has been over 116,000 U.S. Border Patrol hours that have been taken and providing care for these individuals instead of doing what they are actually suppose to be doing,” Cuellar said.

Again, 77 percent of those receiving treatment are from the Northern Triangle.

Fixing the Asylum Law

Cuellar thinks that can be done quickly. He references back to treating everyone the same.

But when immigration activists protested to the Democrats for Mexicans and Canadians to be treated differently than those seeking asylum from other countries, Cuellar was the only lawmaker who stood his ground.

He still thinks by treating everyone the same, it will deter exponential amounts of people knocking on the Southern Border of the United States.

But he thinks the same thing can be accomplished without changing the law.

Cuellar explained when someone comes over, hold them and bring judges to the border.

“The Obama and Trump administration are doing it backwards,” he said. “They're sending judges to where people are being sent.”

Right now in Harlingen and Port Isabel there are only four judges in each location. There needs to be more in McAllen, Laredo or anywhere there are asylum cases.

Once the hearings are conducted ICE should be ready with airplanes to be sent back to where they came from because 85 to 90 percent of the people that go before an immigration judge for political fear are denied.

The question looms as to why the United States are letting 85 percent of people become part of a five-year long docket?