The April 18, 2019 Detroit Free Press front page carried a headline, “At Final Four, survivor is heckled with Nassar cheer.” Author Kristen Jordan Shamus has an in depth article that carries a sad reflection on a Red Raider fan. While TTU is not responsible for individual bad behavior, the article casts a deep shadow on the University, athletics and community.

In brief, a Red Raider fan approached two female sisters wearing MSU gear outside U.S. Bank Stadium chanting “Larry Nassar, Larry Nassar, Larry Nassar,” the imprisoned gymnastic medical trainer now serving more than 75 years for his crimes.

The article outlines many details of the impact of the scandal, as well as the trauma inflicted by this obnoxious person. It could be assumed that he did not realize that one of the young girls was a “victim” of Nassar, who was devastated to tears.

Many Spartan fans were appreciative of the Red Raider play on the court, enthusiastic fans, large traveling party, game performance and tenacious competitive performance. They were clearly the best team on the court. Most were unaware of the incident outlined by writer Shamus.

While responsibility cannot be directly blamed on the Raider Nation, its image has been tarnished throughout the circulation of the Free Press and USA Today Network. Hopefully, it can be a teaching moment for many. I would hope Booster Clubs and Fan organizations might be encouraged to take a higher road at TTU. Many high profile programs like to celebrate success by following a motto, “act like you’ve been there before!”

I am confident an appropriate response might be directed to young ladies, to reflect on the positive reputation of Red Raider athletics.

John F. Greenslit, Lansing, Mich.