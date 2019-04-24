A 17-year-old who police say was shot in the leg in January while trying to rob a drug dealer in Southeast Austin has been charged with deadly conduct and tampering with evidence, according to an arrest affidavit filed Wednesday.

Christopher “Malakhi” Rodriguez was booked into Travis County Jail on Tuesday on a combined bail of $55,000. He has also been charged with discharging a firearm.

The charges stemmed from a Jan. 26 gunfight in the 6700 block of Felix Avenue, near Montopolis Drive, that left him and another man wounded.

The affidavit said Rodriguez and the other man called a drug dealer to buy some marijuana, but secretly planned to rob him.

When the suspected dealer pulled up around 3:50 p.m., Rodriguez and his accomplice approached his SUV and saw four men sitting inside, one of whom was holding a gun, the affidavit said.

Rodriguez stood behind the other man, who later told officers he pulled out a gun and demanded the driver’s property. Someone in the back seat of the car opened fire, hitting the man in the neck and Rodriguez in the thigh, according to the report.

Both men fell to the ground and the vehicle took off, but Rodriguez got up and returned fire as the vehicle sped away.

A witness who was driving with her four children saw the shooting and tried to throw her vehicle into reverse as the SUV headed her way. The affidavit said the woman was in shock, scared and angry after the incident because her kids could have been hurt.

When officers arrived, they found both Rodriguez and the other man injured in the area. They also found a handgun in a floodplain near the neighborhood where the shooting happened.

The affidavit said Rodriguez admitted to ditching the gun, and told investigators of the pair's plan to rob the dealers.