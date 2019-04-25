GRAND PRAIRIE — Frenship's Brian Boles birded three holes on the front nine on the way to a 1-under 71 and a top-five position on the leaderboard after Wednesday's rain-shortened first day at the Region I-6A boys golf tournament.

Boles is in a five-way tie for fourth place, four shots behind leader Jun Park from Hebron.

Frenship stands seventh out of 16 teams after shooting a 20-over 308 at Tangle Ridge Golf Club, although half the field didn't finish the round. The tournament started late because of rain, and more rain later in the day led to play being suspended.

The Tigers' Jayce Hargrove signed for 3-over 75 in a round that included five birdies, six bogeys and a double bogey.

Logan Vargas shot 78, Leyton Lee 84 and Kade Smith 87.

The top three teams and the three lowest scoring players not on those teams after 36 holes advance to UIL Class 6A state tournament. That event is scheduled for May 20-21 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.

Southlake shot even-par 288 to lead second-place Hebron by five strokes. Trophy Club Nelson, one of the teams still on the course when the stoppage came, was another stroke back at 6-over.

Richardson Pearce and Mansfield both got through 18 holes and are next at 9-over and 12-over, respectively.

REGION I-6A BOYS TOURNAMENT

at Tangle Ridge Golf Club, Grand Prairie

Wednesday's First Round

Note: Play suspended because of rain before eight teams (denoted by x) completed round.

Team totals: 1. Southlake Carroll, 288; 2. Hebron, 293; 3. x-Trophy Club Nelson, 6-over; 4. Richardson Pearce, 297; 5. Mansfield, 300; 6. x-Odessa Permian, 19-over; 7. Frenship, 308; 8. x-Flower Mound Marcus, 22-over; 9. x-Mansfield Lake Ridge, 29-over; 10. Fort Worth Paschal, 321; 11. San Angelo Central, 322; 12. x-Weatherford, 35-over; 13. x-Arlington Martin, 36-over; 14. El Paso Coronado, 325; 15. x-Richardson Pearce, 48-over; 16. x-El Paso Montwood, 67-over.

Medalist: 1. Jun Park, Hebron, 67; 2. Tanner Bevill, Southlake Carroll, 69; 3. Joseph Jones, Trophy Club Nelson, 2-under through 14 holes; 4. (tie) Jack Beauchamp, Southlake Carroll, Brian Boles, Frenship, Danny Chen, Richardson Pearce, Casey Cull, Mansfield, 71; David Harrison, Trophy Club Nelson, 1-under through 14 holes; 9. (tie) Andrew Zobal, Flower Mound, Rondarius Walters, Grand Prairie, Daniel Shofner, Flower Mound, 72.

Other Frenship participants: Jayce Hargrove, 75; Logan Vargas, 78; Leyton Lee, 84; Kade Smith, 87.

Region I-2A girls

ODESSA — Sundown and Plains are 11th and 12th after the first round of the Region I-2A tournament at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links,

The Roughettes shot 463 and the Cowgirls 473. Vega leads at 364, 11 shots ahead of Stratford and 17 up on Haskell.

Elizabeth Greenhaw led Sundown with a round of 105, followed by Courtney Black and Laura McMinn, who each carded 118. Madison McKenzie had the last counting score toward the team total, a 122.

Macie Gatzki paced Plains with a 113. Brynne McWhirter shot 117, Michelle Cueto signed for a 118 and Jessica Gomez carded a 125.

Post's Rylee Jenkins, playing as a medalist, shot 148.

The top three teams and the top three players not on those teams after Thursday's round qualify for the state tournament. The Class 2A girls event is May 13-14 at Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin.

REGION I-2A GIRLS TOURNAMENT

at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links, Odessa

Wednesday's First Round

Team totals: 1. Vega, 364; 2. Stratford, 375; 3. Haskell, 381; 4. McCamey, 398; 5. Memphis, 413; 6. (tie) Farwell, Panhandle, 429; 8. Forsan, 442; 9. Iraan, 444; 10. Sunray, 462; 11. Sundown, 463; 12 Plains, 473.

Medalist: 1. Katelin Berry, Stratford, 76; 2. Annika Corrales, Van Horn, 80; 3. (tie) Payton Berry, Stratford, Razyl Yanez, Forsan, 81; 5. Kaylei Richardson, Vega, 82; 6. Allie Joyce, Vega, 86; 7. Jacey Hudson, Haskell, 88; 8. Chloe Wilks, Memphis, 89; 9. Braelyn Bevel, Haskell, 93; 10. (tie) Alexia Rodriquez, McCamey, BayLee Blaydes, Memphis, Jaclyn Biggerstaff, Christoval, Kaylee Jo Neeley, Wellington, 95.

Sundown: Elizabeth Greenhaw, 105; Courtney Black, 118; Laura McMinn, 118; Madison McKenzie, 122; Joanna McAdams, 140.

Plains: Macie Gatzki, 113; Brynne McWhirter, 117; Michelle Cueto, 118; Jessica Gomez, 125; Heather Enriquez, 131; Mikah Carter, 134.

Area medalist participants: Callan Betherland, Sudan, 110; Lauren Johnson, Sudan, 115.