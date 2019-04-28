POTTER COUNTY

Potter County Court at Law No. 1

Ceazar Iasiah Armendariz. Deferred adjudication. Unlawfully carrying a weapon. Defendant received one year probation and costs.

Manuel Trinidad Madrigal. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Michael Garrett Schnaufer. Judgment. Reckless driving. Punishment assessed six days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Loren Eugene Caddell. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Punishment assessed 60 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Dolores Garcia Guillen. Judgment. Cruelty to non-livestock animals: failure to provide. Punishment assessed six days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Jason Gans. Judgment. Evading arrest/detention. Punishment assessed 10 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Anthony Wayne Wilson. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Melissa Ann Shepard. Judgment on two charges. (1) Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 60 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs. (2) Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Punishment assessed nine days in PCDC and costs.

Anthony Jake Lopez. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Punishment assessed 18 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Potter County Court at Law No. 2

Bryan Glenn Pate. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 18 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Sammy Rosas. Judgment. Terroristic threat of family/household member. Punishment assessed 21 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Adolfo A. Sanchez-Guillen. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 30 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Mellisa Renee Field. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Raymundo Gonzalez. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 120 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Miguel De Lira Rangel. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Punishment assessed 45 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Jennifer Lynn Jones. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 28 grams. Punishment assessed 21 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Armando Fuentes. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Punishment assessed 15 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Amy Flores. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed one year probation and costs.

Mariah Salinas. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Punishment assessed six days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Joe Ellis Patterson. Judgment. Driving with license invalid, enhanced. Punishment assessed six days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

RANDALL COUNTY

Randall County 47th District Court

James Michael Glenn. Deferred adjudication. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Defendant received five years probation and costs.

Ricardo Estrada. Judgment on two charges. (1) Assault family/household member, with previous conviction and (2) two counts: violation of bond/protective order, assault/stalk, and assault family/household member, with previous conviction. Punishment assessed four years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge.

Saman Khamisi. Judgment. Violation bond/protective order. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Clifford Wayne Collins. Deferred adjudication. Assault family/household member, with previous conviction. Defendant received four years probation and costs.

Randall County 181st District Court

John Adam Hernandez. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram / less than 4 grams. Defendant received five years probation and costs.

Michael Damien Perry. Judgment. Assault causing bodily injury. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Randall County 251st District Court

Samuel Moctezuma. Deferred adjudication. Online solicit minor, sexual conduct. Defendant received 10 years probation and costs.

Jessica Shay Rueb. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram / less than 4 grams. Punishment assessed three years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Randall County Court at Law #1

Richard Marcus Petty. Judgment. Deadly conduct. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Michael James Olivares. Deferred adjudication. Criminal trespass. Defendant received six months probation and costs.

Ronald Lynn Sasser. Deferred adjudication. Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

Nathon Ross Nolen. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Russell Dean Moyers. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed two years probation and costs.

Kelly Robert Franklin. Judgment. Burglary of a motor vehicle. Punishment assessed 30 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

David Martinez Rangel. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

Byron Anthony Guzman. Judgment on two charges. (1) Evading arrest/detention and (2) possession of dangerous drug. Punishment assessed 177 days in Randall County Jail and costs on each charge.

Channing Donnell Bowens. Deferred adjudication. Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Defendant received 18 months probation and costs.

Georgette Marie Stenson. Judgment. Failure to identify fugitive, intentionally give false information. Punishment assessed 120 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Randall County Court at Law #2

Alexia Christin Padilla. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Ashley Nicole Aragon. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 30 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Collin Chase Brown. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

Cipriano Joe Ulibarri. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Punishment assessed eight days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Haddon Douglas Martin. Deferred adjudication. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Defendant received nine months probation and costs.

Joshua Glen Jones. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

Erika Leigh Apodaca. Judgment. Driving with license invalid, enhanced. Punishment assessed 36 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Jeffery Elliott Stees. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750 by check. Punishment assessed 30 days in Randall County Jail and costs.