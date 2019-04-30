One woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting late Monday in Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department received multiple reports of shots fired about 11:20 p.m. in the 300 block of 44th Street. Officers located a 46-year-old woman lying on the road. She was taken by EMS to a hospital.

Through the initial investigation, police believe two male suspects got into an altercation with the woman while she was outside. The suspects left, but then returned before shots were fired toward the woman, according to a news release from LPD. The suspects then fled the area.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made and no suspect description was available. LPD is investigating this case, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.