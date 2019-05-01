FORT WORTH — Kingdom Prep Academy’s girls track and field team won the TAPPS 1A regional championship, while the boys team was second with 119 points last weekend at Clark Stadium.

Christ the King’s boys team placed fourth in the meet with 63 points.

The TAPPS 1A state track and field meet takes place May 3-4 at Midway High School in Hewitt. The action begins at 9 a.m. each day with a rolling start after the first event.

Maggie Nicholson swept the hurdles and qualified for the state meet in four events to pace Kingdom Prep’s effort of 94 points. She won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.75 seconds and posted a 50.86 in the 300-meter hurdles.

Nicholson then threw the shot put 28 feet, 8 inches for second and leaped 30-9 ½ for fourth in the triple jump. Teammate Natalie Poe was second in the 400-meter dash, clocking a 1:04.74, before finishing third in the long jump (15-7 ½) and fourth in the open 100 (14.16).

Macy Lynn Wolfington followed Nicholson in the high hurdles with a second-place showing of 19.21 and was third in the 300-meter hurdles with a 56.98.

Kingdom Prep also qualified its girls’ 400-meter relay with a gold medal performance of 54.3.

Samuel Nicholson pocketed three gold medals in his four state-qualifying events for Kingdom Prep. He won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles in 17.41 and 45.14, respectively, before reaching 40-9 for first in the triple jump and was second on the long jump (18-9).

Joshua Deel won the long jump in 18-11 ¾ and was third in the triple jump, measuring a 39-0 ¼. He then took to the track and ran the 100-meter dash in 12.0 for second. Tristan Flores finished second in the low hurdles (45.78) and triple jump (39-8 ½) then placed third in the long jump (18-7 ¾) and fourth in the high hurdles (18.55).

Lincoln Fleischman will join his teammates at state after netting the runnerup spot in the 3,200-meter run in 11:05.59 before and placing third in the mile run (5:08.05) and fourth in the open 800 with a time of 2:21.02.

Christ the King qualified all three of its relays with the mile relay placing first in 3:50.39. Both the 400- and 800-meter relays were fourth with respective times of 48.04 and 1:40.09. Colby Sandoval then took top honors in the mile and two-mile races with times of 4:54.13 and 10:26.42, respectively.