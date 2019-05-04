According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, per vehicle miles traveled, motorcyclists are about 28 times more likely than people in passenger cars to die in a traffic crash. To that end, the Amarillo City Council recently issued a proclamation recognizing May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

"Today's society is finding more citizens involved in motorcycles on the roads of our country," Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson noted in reading the proclamation. "Motorcyclists are generally unprotected and more prone to injury or death in a crash than other vehicle drivers and campaigns have helped inform riders and motorist alike on motorcycle safety issues to reduce motorcycle related risks, injuries and fatalities."

The NHTSA maintains motorcyclists continue to be over represented in traffic-related fatalities, accounting for 14 percent of all traffic-related fatalities while representing only 3 percent of the entire registered motor vehicle fleet.

"Everyone who puts themselves behind the wheel needs to be aware or motorcyclists, regarding them the same respect as any other vehicle traveling the highways of this country," the recognition added. "And it is the responsibility of both riders and motorists to observe all traffic laws and safety rules. We encourage citizens to give both riders and motorists alike the usual respect that they deserve."

Carrie Oliver is a local motorcycle enthusiast.

"I want to thank you for doing this for the community," she said after the proclamation was read. "It's very important and near and dear to my heart. We have too many accidents involving motorcyclists and too many distracted drivers. We're hoping to spread some awareness."

Meanwhile, Amarillo College officials said in accordance with Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month the school is inviting the public to a meet and greet on May 11 from noon to 1 p.m. regarding its motorcycle rider course. The session will be held at the Amarillo College West Campus, 6222 SW 9th Ave. - Building C / Room 110.