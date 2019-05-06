When Joe Biden became Barack Obama’s vice presidential nominee in summer 2008, he was just a standard liberal Democrat.

Old Joe had been around for ages, making his famous gaffes and creating minor scandals for himself that had ruined previous presidential aspirations. But more importantly, he had all the policy experience that Obama lacked, having chaired the Senate Judiciary and Foreign Relations committees.

Since then, the Democratic Party hasn’t left Biden, but it has marched from his right side to his left while he wasn’t looking. Biden hasn’t changed his positions on anything we’re aware of, yet he enters the Democrats’ 2020 presidential race today at its right end and as the very thing his party both rejects and needs.

As much of a issue as they will hilariously pose, Biden’s age, whiteness, and sex are probably the least of his problems. His far bigger problem is that he is not nearly hostile enough toward religion or bigoted enough toward believers for the (ironically) white, urban, progressive online base of social justice warriors that wields increasing power in the Democratic Party.

In 2011, Biden objected when Obama moved to force Catholic institutions to pay for and provide contraception under Obamacare. He warned that this would cost Democrats votes from among the working class. Obama’s advisers ignored him and felt vindicated by the 2012 election result. They could hardly imagine that in a few short years, this decision would help bring about a Trump presidency and a 50-year nadir in the Democratic Party's power.

Conservatives surely wouldn’t want Biden as president. But they could at least hope, in the event of his election, for less intense persecution and lawfare waged by the federal government against people of faith. It may be a slim reed upon which to place one’s hopes, but a Biden administration might not throw its support behind efforts to run cake-bakers and pizzerias out of business for having the wrong religious beliefs about same-sex marriage — or, for that matter, for insisting that women do not have penises.

As much as this might hurt Biden, it might also help him. After all, there are a dozen candidates or more in the field today who either voted to or want to repeal the First Amendment; who would end all deportations; who want to have taxpayers fund reparations for slavery; who talk openly about packing the Supreme Court and abolishing the Electoral College; and who engage in all other manner of “woke” craziness.

If Biden can somehow steer clear of such silliness (perhaps by appealing to black Democrats, the more moderate and mainstream-thinking wing of their party), it could leave him with a very wide lane all to himself.

After this decade’s rapid shift to the left, the Democratic Party might just need Biden to save it from itself.