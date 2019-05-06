A group of students recently represented Benavides FFA at the Area CDE’s in Robstown. Students placed in the divisions.

Entomology - District: fifth place - Area: 25th place

Bryan Pendleton Bernardo Pendleton Ruben Perez Greg Perez Livestock Evaluation - District: fourth place - Area: 24th place

Stephanie Cavazos Beto Gonzalez Jacob Barton Beau Walters Milk Quality and Products - District: fifth place - Area: 24th place

Kierstyn Guzman Kiara Carillo Ryan Guzman Luis Molina Clayton Garza Poultry Evaluation - District: third place - Area: 35th place

Damian Viera Rj Salinas Jon Saenz Cody Elizondo