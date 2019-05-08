Tarleton State University will award nearly 1,200 diplomas at spring commencement exercises May 10-11 in Wisdom Gym.

Tarleton President F. Dominic Dottavio will preside over seven ceremonies, conferring 956 bachelor’s degrees, 230 master’s degrees and five doctorates. Ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. Friday

To view a live video-stream of commencement ceremonies, go to www.tarleton.edu/graduationand look for link information prior to the event. More information about commencement ceremonies is available at www.tarleton.edu/graduation.

Dates and times for commencement ceremonies:



Friday, May 10

10 a.m.

College of Health Sciences and Human Services



1 p.m.

College of Business Administration (Accounting, Finance and Economics)



4 p.m.

College of Business Administration (Management and MCIS)



7 p.m.

College of Graduate Studies



Saturday, May 11

10 a.m.

College of Liberal and Fine Arts



1 p.m.

College of Education (Curriculum and Instruction and Kinesiology)

4 p.m.

College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences

College of Education (Psychology)