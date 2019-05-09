Sharon Elaine Mauldin, 72, formerly of Waxahachie, Texas, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born on November 5, 1946 in Waxahachie, Texas, to John William “J.W” and Irma Blanche Jones Mauldin. She was a devoted Christian daughter, sister, mother, friend, and employee.

She graduated from Waxahachie High School in 1964 and received a BBA-Accounting degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. She worked for Navarro Junior College in Corsicana, Texas before she began her 45-year title insurance career with Imogene Walker and Norma Lea Beasley, working for Trinity Abstract & Title Company and Safeco Land Title of Dallas. She retired in November 2017.

She also had a business with Penny Jones and thoroughly enjoyed working with and spending time with Penny and their friend Kathy Hand.

Sharon led by example. There was never a job too large that she would not tackle. She was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman.

Sharon mainly enjoyed spending time with her family, but she also enjoyed reading, watching British comedies, crime shows, and The Weather Channel. We never really understood her love for the Weather Channel. Maybe, she was studying for a career as a storm chaser! Her sense of humor will be remembered by all.

Her loving and devoted caregivers were Naya Ramirez and Amanda Mobley. She tried her best to keep them on their toes.

She is survived by one son, William Roy Rodgers of Deer Park, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Mauldin Rodgers and Michael Lamont Dorn of New Braunfels, Texas; and one sister, Judy Mauldin Linville of Waxahachie, Texas; Grandchildren: Brooklyn Rodgers, Camden Rodgers, Bronx Rodgers, and Pilar Dorn; Great Grandchildren: Carter Smith; Step-daughter: Tiffany Lemoine Moon. She was proceeded in death by her parents, one grandson, Tyler Rodgers, and her brother-in-law, Larry Linville.

Services to celebrate her life are scheduled for 10:00 AM ., Saturday, May 11, 2019, in the Pat Boze Memorial Chapel of the Wayne Boze Funeral Home in Waxahachie, Texas with the Reverend Richard Smith officiating. Interment will follow at the Sardis Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Wayne Boze Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to The Alzheimer’s Foundation at (http://act.alz.org/goto/Sharon_Mauldin) or Hope Hospice at (https://www.hopehospice.net/donations/).

Arrangements are under the direction of Wayne Boze Funeral Home in Waxahachie, Texas. www.waynebozefuneralhome.com