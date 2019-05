SOFTBALL

CLASS 6A

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Frenship vs. Euless Trinity, 2 p.m. Saturday at Angelo State

CLASS 5A

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Coronado vs. Abilene Wylie, Hermleigh HS

G1: Coronado 7, Abilene Wylie 2, G2: Noon Saturday, G3: If needed, played 30 minutes after conclusion of G2.

CLASS 4A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Graham def. Snyder, 2-0

Lamesa 14, Borger 2

Seminole 16, Fabens 2

Levelland def. Pampa, 2-0

Game 1: Levelland 10, Pampa 0, Game 2: Levelland 4, Pampa 7

AREA ROUND

Andrews def. Lamesa, 2-1

Game 1: Lamesa 4, Andrews 3; Game 2: Andrews 6, Lamesa 3, Game 3: Andrews 8, Lamesa 1

Seminole def. Levelland, 2-0

Game 1: Seminole 2, Levelland 1, Game 2: Seminole 9, Levelland 2

CLASS 3A

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Brownfield vs. Slaton, 8 p.m. Saturday, Lubbock-Cooper High School, Woodrow

Abernathy vs. Bushland, Lockney

Game 1: Bushland 33, Abernathy 14, Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary

CLASS 2A

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Ralls 2, New Deal 0

Floydada 29, Stinnett West Texas 6 (5 innings)

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Floydada vs. Archer City, TBA

CLASS 1A

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Borden County vs. Crosbyton, 6 p.m. Saturday, Lubbock-Cooper HS, Woodrow

TAPPS

QUARTERFINALS

Lubbock Christian 16, Kennedale Fellowship 5

Trinity Christian vs. Waco Reicher Catholic, Saturday

SEMIFINALS

Lubbock Christian vs. Trinity Christian-Waco Reicher Catholic winner, Wednesday in Crosby

BASEBALL

CLASS 6A

AREA ROUND

Frenship def. Arlington Martin 2-1

G1: Frenship 7, Martin 6, G2: Martin 2, Frenship 1 (9 innings), G3: Frenship 6, Martin 4

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Frenship vs. Trinity-Midland Lee winner

CLASS 5A

AREA ROUND

Coronado vs. Eastlake

Game 1: (n), Game 2: Noon Saturday in Andrews, Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary

Monterey vs. Ysleta, Permian High School, Odessa

Game 1: Monterey 7, Ysleta 6, Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary

CLASS 4A

AREA ROUND

Estacado vs. Clint, Fort Stockton

Game 1: Estacado 3, Clint 1, Game 2: 8 a.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary

Pampa def. Seminole, 2-1

Game 1: Seminole 2, Pampa 1, Game 2: Pampa 12, Seminole 0 (5 innings), Game 3: Pampa 12, Seminole 2 (6 innings)

CLASS 3A

AREA ROUND

Alpine def. Denver City, 2-0

Game 1: Alpine 2, Denver City 1, Game 2: Alpine 2, Denver City 1

Shallowater vs. Brady, Hermleigh

G1: Shallowater 4, Brady 3, G2: 1 p.m. Saturday, G3: If needed, 30 minutes after conclusion of G2.

CLASS 2A

AREA ROUND

New Deal def. Sunray, 2-0

Game 1: New Deal 20, Sunray 4 (5 innings), Game 2: New Deal 17, Sunray 0 (5 innings)

Sundown vs. West Texas, Lockney

Game 1: Sundown 8, West Texas 0, Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary

Smyer vs. Gruver

Game 1: Gruver 4, Smyer 2, Game 2: Smyer 7, Gruver 6 (8 innings), Game 3: Noon Saturday in Smyer

Hale Center def. Wellington, 2-0

Game 1: Hale Center 6, Wellington 3, Game 2: Hale Center 7, Wellington 5

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

New Deal vs. Sundown-West Texas winner

Hale Center vs. Gruver-Smyer winner

CLASS 1A

AREA ROUND

New Home vs. Nazareth, Plainview

Game 1: New Home 5, Nazareth 3, Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2, if necessary

Kress 3, Crosbyton 1

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Kress vs. New Home-Nazareth series winner

TAPPS

SECOND ROUND

Lubbock Christian 10, Arlington Grace Prep 0 (6 innings)

THIRD ROUND

Lubbock Christian vs. Colleyville Covenant, 6 p.m. Saturday, Abilene Christian University's Crutcher Scott Field