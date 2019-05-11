There's no postage necessary for you to help the High Plains Food Bank Stamp Out Hunger.

On Saturday, May 11, HPFB is participating in the nationwide campaign, the Stamp Out Hunger food drive. Letter carriers will be canvassing neighborhoods in seven Texas Panhandle cities -- Amarillo, Canyon, Dimmitt, Dumas, Hereford, Shamrock, and Tulia-- looking for donations for the food bank.

It's as easy as grab, bag and set: Grab non-perishable food items from home, pack them in a sturdy bag, and set it next to your mailbox. Food donations in Amarillo will be brought to the HPFB, while food collected in cities outside of Amarillo will go directly to local pantries and feeding partners within those areas.

“Stamp Out Hunger is like no other food drive,” HPFB Executive Director Zack Wilson said in a press release. “It allows every community across the country to collectively come together on one day to do their part to fight hunger. We are so grateful to community members who donate non-perishable items and for the letter carriers who take the time to collect each bag to help fight hunger in all 29 counties of the Texas Panhandle.”

Created in 1993 by the National Association of Letter Carriers, the Stamp Out Hunger food drive encourages communities to come together to stock the shelves of food banks and pantries nationwide.

"Our warehouse is really in need of some restocking right now," said Tina Brohlin, HPFB communications and marketing manager. "This is a very simple way for everyone to take part in the fight against hunger because the local letter carriers will be doing the hard work for us, going door to door gathering your food donation."

Brohlin said more than 15,000 pounds of food was donated during the 2018 Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

"This is a great way for everyone to take part and help out their neighbors in need," she said. "Some of the most popular items that we really like for people to donate are canned anything, peanut butter, cereal, shelf stable milk, and boxed dinners like pasta dinners and everything Helper."

The HPFB supports a variety of community programs, including Kids Cafe, Direct Mobile Distribution, a senior adult food program (CSFP), and nutrition education through the HPFB garden. The food bank can also help individuals apply for SNAP, CHIP, and Medicaid benefits. In addition to fighting hunger and supporting better health, food banks decrease waste by distributing food, which would otherwise go uneaten, to people who need it.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive is held annually on the second Saturday of May, but you can support HPFB's mission year-round by donating monetarily online at hpfb.org/donate or in person at 815 Ross St. in Amarillo.