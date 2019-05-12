Multiple promotions at Condray

Condray Design Group Inc. would like to announce the several promotions.

Ken Condray, who founded the firm in 1992, is now chief executive officer. Grant Koertner has been promoted to president, and Stacey Mincey has been named vice president. All three are graduates of the Texas Tech College of Architecture.

Condray Design Group is an architectural and interior design firm with specialization in healthcare, religious, commercial and civic facilities.

Dion's employee earns company scholarship

Pizza brand Dion's recently awarded a $2,500 scholarship to a Lubbock employee.

Raven Garza is the assistant manager at the University Avenue and 82nd Street location, and is pursuing a master's degree in couple, marriage and family therapy at Texas Tech, according to a news release. Garza has worked for Dion's since 2013.

After graduation, Garza plans to join a private practice that focuses on family, youth and individual counseling for those struggling with addiction or mental health illnesses.

“I have always admired the encouragement from Dion’s to chase your dreams – we prepare people to do what they want – we don’t prepare people just to work at Dion’s," Garza said.

