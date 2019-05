• ADC The Design Build Group Inc., The Cove at Oakmont Estates, 4910 120th St., Unit 4, 8,995 sq. feet, $1.9 million

• Alan Tidmore Custom Homes, Oakmont Estates, 5007 120th St., 4,378 sq. feet, $310,000

• Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 2303 140th St., 3,626 sq. feet, $280,375

• Betenbough Homes, Bell Farms, 14410 Uvalde Ave., 2,051 sq. feet, $144,550

• Betenbough Homes, Milwaukee Ridge, 6824 38th St., 2,661 sq. feet, $147,950

• Betenbough Homes, Milwaukee Ridge, 3719 Pontiac Ave., 2,154 sq. feet, $156,650

• Betenbough Homes, Milwaukee Ridge, 3713 Prentiss Ave., 2,548 sq. feet, $177,950

• Betenbough Homes, Milwaukee Ridge, 3801 Primrose Ave., 2,051 sq. feet, $140,950

• Betenbough Homes, Windstone at Upland, 7331 99th St., 3,496 sq. feet, $255,950

• Betenbough Homes, Windstone at Upland, 7509 100th St., 1,925 sq. feet, $154,950

• Betenbough Homes, Windstone at Upland, 7522 100th St., 1,925 sq. feet, $147,950

• Betenbough Homes, Windstone at Upland, 9802 Urbana Ave., 3,304 sq. feet, $246,950

• Castillo Construction, Elliston CD, 1001 Zenith Ave., 1,111 sq. feet, $120,000

• Castillo Construction, Elliston CD, 1003 Zenith Ave., 1,111 sq. feet, $120,000

• Charles Hargrove & Associates, Kelley, 3516 E. 14th St., 1,809 sq. feet, $90,200

• LS Kingdom Homes, Southcrest Estates, 10902 Vinton Ave., 3,450 sq. feet, $260,000

• Molinar Roofing and Construction, Standard, 2815 35th St., 1,781 sq. feet, $100,000

• Texas Odyssey Homes LLC, Hatton Place, 12208 Knoxville Ave., 2,828 sq. feet, $270,000

• True North Construction, Western Estates, 802 N. Elkhart Ave., duplex, 4,035 sq. feet, $275,000