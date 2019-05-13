BASTROP

Open house Wednesday

for new emergency building

Bastrop County will host a dedication ceremony and open house Wednesday for its new building that will house the county’s IT department, emergency communications and emergency management offices.

The county bought the building, at 1501 Business Park Drive in Bastrop, for $2 million. The 18,000-square-foot, single-story structure is being dedicated and named in honor of Mike Fisher, who served as the county’s emergency management coordinator from 2008 until his death in 2017.

Fisher led emergency operations at the county during the 2011 Complex Fire, the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history, as well as during the 2015 Hidden Pines Fire and several major floods that were federally-declared disasters.

The ceremony and open house will run from 4 to 6 p.m. The state’s emergency management director, Nim Kidd, will be the guest speaker.

The public is invited to attend. Following a brief ceremony, the new offices will be open for tours.

SAN MARCOS

Students can apply

for summer internships

The city of San Marcos, in partnership with the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce and the San Marcos school district, is accepting applications for the LEGIT Summer Internship Program.

The LEGIT program, which stands for learning, experience, groundwork, instruction and training, is designed for incoming sophomores and juniors and will run from June 3 to Aug. 5.

Participants must be at least 14 years old. If selected, students will be placed at one of several host agencies based on preferences selected in their application. Students who complete 100 hours, along with other requirements determined by the LEGIT program coordinators, will be eligible to receive a laptop computer at the end of the program.

For an application: sanmarcostexas.com/summer-internship-program.

SAN MARCOS

Economic outlook

topic of May 22 luncheon

Tickets are available for the Greater San Marcos Partnership’s 2019 Greater San Marcos Economic Outlook luncheon that will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22 at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty Lane, San Marcos.

The event will examine the trends, issues and regional strategies that will impact the future economy of the region and include a keynote presentation by Sarah House, director and senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities.

A panel featuring mayors Jane Hughson of San Marcos, Travis Mitchell of Kyle, Lew White of Lockhart, Mike Hendricks of Luling and George Haehn of Buda will discuss their approach to addressing the challenges and opportunities for economic growth.

Tickets are $50 and will be available through May 20 at greatersanmarcostx.com/events.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Austin Young Chamber

to host fundraiser social

The Austin Young Chamber will host a casino-themed social and fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. June 7 at Brazos Hall, 204 E. Fourth St.

The event will feature a Texas Hold ‘em tournament, casino area, food, beverages, a silent auction and live entertainment. Funds raised will benefit the organization that provides area young professionals with personal and professional development programming and support.

General admission is $80 for chamber members and $105 for nonmembers. Admission plus entry into the poker tournament is $105 for members and $130 for nonmembers.

For tickets: austinyc.org.

GEORGETOWN

Registration is open

for 'Committed to Kids'

Registration is open for the 17th annual Committed to Kids Conference, which will take place July 18-20 at the Christ Learning Center, 510 Luther Drive.

Workshops will include “How to Create Effective Lesson Plans,” “The Benefits of Intentional Teaching,” “Sensory Learning and Tub Activities” and “Teaching Self-Regulation to Preschoolers.” Educators will be able to receive continuing education units.

The cost is $10 per class through June 15 for early bird registration. Costs will go up after that.

For more information and a registration form: bit.ly/2019CommittedToKids.

— American-Statesman staff