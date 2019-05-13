25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - President Clinton on Friday opted for a politically safe choice that could spare him a fight in Congress, nominating Boston Judge Stephen Breyer to the U.S. Supreme Court.

50 years ago:

Tornado-breeding thunderstorms swept large portions of the Panhandle and South Plains region again late Tuesday as heavy rains of more than 4 1/2 inches lashed downstate points.

75 years ago:

AUSTIN - New and substantial indications today were that the May 23 state Democratic convention here would be a lulu, if not a downright brawler.

100 years ago:

The Commercial Club of Lubbock spent $6,087.73 in boosting Lubbock the past year.