By Gabriel Monte A-J Media

Friday

May 17, 2019 at 8:00 AM May 17, 2019 at 8:00 AM


Lubbock County grand jury indictments for May 14, 2019.

A Lubbock County grand jury issued the following indictments Tuesday:

Aggravated sexual assault of a child: James Bates, 34.

Burglary of a building: Ismael Arebalo, 36.

Burglary of a habitation: George Sanchez, 45.

Evading with a motor vehicle: Davontye Gonzales, 19.

Fraudulent use/possession of identification info.: Narciso Gauna III, 40.

Possession of a controlled substance: Narciso Gauna III, 40; Jimmy Timms, 46; Marcus Thornton, 33; Nicholas Narbeaz, 27; Aaron Hernandez, 39 (twice).

Possession of a controlled substance with intent: Jtavion Morgan, 22.

Stalking: John Cothran, 25.

Theft between $2,500 and $30,000: Abigail Deleon, 20; Daniel Ramon, 38.

Theft with two priors: Zackery Garcia, 26; Cammy White, 48; Marcello Sanchez, 37; Rakeem Kennedy, 28; Danny Roller, 58.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: Brandy Flores, 23.