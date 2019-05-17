Lubbock County grand jury indictments for May 14, 2019.
A Lubbock County grand jury issued the following indictments Tuesday:
Aggravated sexual assault of a child: James Bates, 34.
Burglary of a building: Ismael Arebalo, 36.
Burglary of a habitation: George Sanchez, 45.
Evading with a motor vehicle: Davontye Gonzales, 19.
Fraudulent use/possession of identification info.: Narciso Gauna III, 40.
Possession of a controlled substance: Narciso Gauna III, 40; Jimmy Timms, 46; Marcus Thornton, 33; Nicholas Narbeaz, 27; Aaron Hernandez, 39 (twice).
Possession of a controlled substance with intent: Jtavion Morgan, 22.
Stalking: John Cothran, 25.
Theft between $2,500 and $30,000: Abigail Deleon, 20; Daniel Ramon, 38.
Theft with two priors: Zackery Garcia, 26; Cammy White, 48; Marcello Sanchez, 37; Rakeem Kennedy, 28; Danny Roller, 58.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: Brandy Flores, 23.