Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative members reelected four directors to the utility’s board Tuesday, including Debbi Goertz, who represents Bastrop County.

District 5 board member Ben Flencher, who represent Burleson County; District 7 member Ken Mustcher, who represents Washington County; and District 1 member Milton Shaw, who represents Caldwell, Gonzalez, Guadalupe and Hays counties, were unopposed and thus reelected by general consent. Goertz, the only board member who was contested, defeated three challengers.

“I am honored to have received so much support from Bluebonnet’s members,” Goertz said. “The last few years serving on Bluebonnet’s board has been a whirlwind. I am looking forward to continuing the wonderful work this board and all the dedicated employees are doing to serve our members.”

Goertz was appointed to the board in 2017 to fill an unexpired term left vacant with the death of Kathleen Handy in May 2016.

More than 6,900 Bluebonnet members voted by proxy or by casting votes during the utility’s annual meeting at The Silos on 77 event center in Giddings, where more than 600 members and guests attended. Bluebonnet is a member-owned electric cooperative governed by an 11-member board, whose directors serve staggered three-year terms.

Flencher, who is the board’s chairman, opened the business portion of the meeting by thanking Bluebonnet members for their support during the 80 years the cooperative has been in operation.

“It is an honor for me and my fellow directors to serve on Bluebonnet’s board,” he said. “In my 32 years on Bluebonnet’s board of directors, this is the most exciting one so far. We are celebrating our 80th anniversary and another important milestone we achieved last month, surpassing the 100,000-meter mark for the first time in our history.”

Flencher also introduced a video tribute to his predecessor as board chairman, Rick Schmidt, who died in February.

“Rick was one of Bluebonnet’s strongest supporters,” Flencher said. “He led Bluebonnet through some of the co-op’s most difficult, challenging times. His presence on our board will be missed, and can never truly replaced.”

Bluebonnet General Manager Matt Bentke closed out the business portion of the meeting with a report on the utility’s service to its members and communities, and its financial and operational strengths.

In 2018, Bluebonnet saved members $3.4 million in wholesale power costs, and returned $5.4 million in capital credits to its members, Bentke reported.

“Capital credits are what makes us a co-op,” he said. “We charge no more than is necessary, we run our business very efficiently, and anything left over goes back to our members in capital credits.”

Bentke also said the utility’s growth in the past two years has enabled it to reinvest in its electric grid, technology, employees and communities without raising rates.

“We haven’t had a rate increase in several years, and we presented our board a five-year plan with no distribution rate increase in it,” he said. “Our expectations are high, our performance standards are high. We will continue to work hard to control expenses and be more efficient for our members every single day.”

Bluebonnet is one of the largest electric cooperatives in the state. It serves more than 100,000 meters, and owns and maintains 11,000 miles of power lines, across 14 Central Texas counties.