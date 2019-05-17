Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Friday! Central Texas will see a day full of mostly cloudy skies before the weekend starts, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures during the day will hit a high around 86 degrees, forecasters said. South-southeast winds blowing 5 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Skies will be mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, forecasters said. South-southeast winds blowing around 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Temperatures will drop to a low around 73 degrees, forecasters said.

A line of storms will move into the Hill Country late Friday night, and land in the Austin metro area on Saturday, forecasters said. The storms could produce large hail, up to 2 inches of rain in some areas and damaging 60 mph winds. An isolated tornado is also possible, forecasters said.

Here's a look at the weekend, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Saturday: Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a high near 83. Some storms could be severe and 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible. South winds blowing around 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 90. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 72.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 88. South-southeast winds blowing 10 to 20 mph could have gusts as high as 30 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 74. South-southeast winds blowing 20 mph could have gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 86. South winds blowing 5 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 72.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 88. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 88.