Grumpy Cat, an animal who became an internet sensation for her enduring frown, has died, her family said Friday morning.

She was 7 years old, according to the New York Times.

Grumpy Cat died from complications from a recent urinary tract infection, her family said. She passed away Tuesday morning "in the arms of her mommy," the family said. The tweet announcing Grumpy Cat's death has more than 17,000 retweets and 42,000 likes.

"Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world— even when times were tough," the family said. "Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere."

Grumpy Cat made several appearances in Austin over the years for South by Southwest. In 2014, she helped deliver 25,000 meals of Friskies brand Seafood Sensations shrimp-flavored cat food to the Friends of the Austin Animal Center during the festival.

Some days are grumpier than others...pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97

— Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat)May 17, 2019