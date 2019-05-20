Travis County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers arrested at least six men last week during a prostitution sting at a North Austin hotel targeting men trying to have sex with male and female minors.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Travis County sheriff's office launched the sting May 16-17 at the Best Western Plus on Koenig Lane near Interstate 35 and U.S. 290.

Arrest affidavits filed last week said law enforcement officers created accounts on a website known to be a hub for prostitution. They connected with several men who agreed to come to the hotel for sex with a 15-year-old girl for prices ranging from $30 to $75.

Arrested were Presage Khyaguli, 24; Fidencio Lopez, 34; Micah Scott Manor, 21; Andrew Jacob Newman, 20; Keyur Arvind Upadhyay, 34; and Jonathan Jaimes, 17.

All have been charged with second-degree felony prostitution, punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

After investigators communicated with the men online, they waited for them to show up to the hotel and approach a room that had been agreed upon, and then officers moved in to arrest them.

Court records say that when authorities tried to arrest Manor, he took off running, jumping from the second floor of the hotel into the lobby and going out the door before being caught.

During his arrest, Newman denied officers permission to look at his cellphone but told them he had "messed up," an arrest affidavit said.

Another arrest affidavit said that Khyaguli admitted texting a 15-year-old for sex but that the teenager was actually an undercover officer. Khyaguli had voluntarily written a letter apologizing to the fictional teen’s father, the affidavit said.