Lubbock police arrested on Monday a former Estacado High School nurse who reportedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Danielle Montoya, 30, was booked about 1 p.m. into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a charge of having an improper relationship between a student and educator. She was released about an hour and 1/2 later on bond, which was set at $2,500.

School officials requested and received Montoya's resignation on Monday, according to a Lubbock ISD news release.

Montoya’s arrest was a result of a May 6 Lubbock ISD police investigation that started when Montoya reported receiving a threatening note from the student, according to a warrant released Monday.

Police spoke with the student’s mother, who is also employed at the school, who said she spoke with her son and learned he was having a sexual relationship with Montoya, the warrant states.

The boy’s mother told police she had reported Montoya to school officials for having many students in her office without a legitimate reason.

The student later told police that he and Montoya were in a sexual relationship that started in March. He said he heard rumors that she was having sex with other students but didn’t know who they were, the warrant states.

The student said Montoya would gave him money after she performed sexual acts on him, the warrant states. He said some of the sexual acts happened at her office and at other times they happened in her vehicle where she would drive him to parks.

According to the warrant, the student threatened Montoya with exposing their relationship if she didn’t give him her guns. The student told police that Montoya told him she had two handguns and a rifle.

Police spoke with Montoya, who admitted to having a sexual relationship with the student, the warrant states.